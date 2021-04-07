Bollywood actors who have successfully recovered from coronavirus





From Amitabh Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood actors who have successfully recovered from the Coronavirus It was the Bollywood actors who managed to recover from this virus. Read ahead to take a look.



Pooja dhar





6894 readings

Bombay

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 2:44 PM 1 / 11 Bollywood actors who have recovered from the coronavirus Bollywood has gone through a very difficult time in 2020 due to the global pandemic. Films that were ready and awaiting theatrical release have been asked to be put on hold due to theatrical closures. Many movies were created on the OTT platform because they could not keep a movie for long. As the country began to unlock and people began to get used to the new normal, Bollywood actors resumed filming. Despite being aware of the risks, the Bollywood actors continued to shoot taking all safety precautions and following protocols. Many celebrities have unfortunately fallen victim to this deadly disease and have tested positive for the same. Not only in 2020, but even the second wave of the pandemic attacked the Bollywood industry and many stars continued to test positive for the coronavirus. Even though it is a deadly virus, Bollywood actors have fought hard and made a recovery. Here are some of the Bollywood actors who have successfully recovered and tested negative for the coronavirus. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Instagram

2 / 11 Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the virus in July 2020, but successfully recovered and returned home after a few weeks. Photo credit: Instagram

3 / 11 Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan contracted Covid in July 2020 and quickly recovered giving full credit to his doctors and nurses. Photo credit: Instagram

4 / 11 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also tested positive for this deadly virus in July 2020, having successfully recovered after a few weeks. Photo credit: Instagram

5 / 11 Malaika Arora Malaika Arora tested positive for the coronavirus in September 2020 and successfully recovered after being on medication and in home quarantine for more than two weeks. Photo credit: Instagram

6 / 11 Tamannaah Bhatia The Southern star tested positive in October 2020 but recovered quickly, after giving all the credit to his incredible team of doctors and nurses. Photo credit: Instagram

7 / 11 Arjun Kapoor Arjun Kapoor contracted Covid in September 2020 but recovered quickly by remaining on treatment for two weeks. Photo credit: Instagram

8 / 11 Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan tested positive for this virus in December 2020, recovered within a few weeks. Photo credit: Instagram

9 / 11 Tara Sutaria Tara Sutaria had Covid in March 2021 and recovered the same month. Photo credit: Instagram

ten / 11 Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor tested positive and was quarantined at home in March 2021, after which he successfully recovered in two weeks on medication. Photo credit: Instagram

11 / 11 Harshvardhan Rane Harshvardhan Rane tested positive for the coronavirus in October 2020 but recovered quickly after two weeks of medical care. Photo credit: Instagram







