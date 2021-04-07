Hollywood guilds join outcry over new Georgia electoral lawNews





The Producers Guild Of America (PGA) and SAG-AFTRA have become the latest Hollywood groups to vote on Georgia’s controversial new voting law that critics say will limit the ability of people of color to make their voices heard in the ballot box. The PGA expressed its disapproval on Twitter Monday, April 5, hours after top SAG-AFTRA officials Gabrielle Carteris and David White urged members to stand up to injustice and support fair legislation. Hollywood studios continue to monitor the situation after Comcast, AT&T and ViacomCBS, owners of Universal, Warner Bros. and Paramount, respectively issued statements in favor of accessible and fair elections last week. Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, both based in Atlanta, Georgia, have spoken out against the law and the Major League Baseballs All-Star Game will no longer be held in Atlanta. New legislation, passed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on March 25, imposes identity requirements on absent voters, restricts the use of ballot boxes, makes it an offense to provide water and food to queuing voters minor, and empowers state election officials to overrule local decisions. Supporters say the law is needed to restore confidence in the states electoral system. The state was a critical point in last year’s presidential election. Former White House incumbent Donald Trump has made unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud in the state after losing the election to Joe Biden. Democrats finally took control of the Georgian Senate after victories in the second round of elections in January. The Writers Guild of America has warned that the new law could impact states’ robust production operations, which are based on a very attractive 30% tax incentive. The governor of New Jersey has reached out to studio heads touting his production incentives in an attempt to attract more business. Tyler Perry, whose studio is based in Atlanta, Georgia, used the memory of Jim Crow’s racist laws in the South to describe the legislation. Director James Mangold and actor Mark Hamill have said they will not be working in Georgia. However, some activists, including Stacey Abrams, urged not to boycott the state and local businesses, arguing it would hurt the economic prospects of under-represented communities. Last year, the state was at the center of yet another controversy over its ultimately unsuccessful Heartbeat anti-abortion law that angered Hollywood.

