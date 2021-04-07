Kanye West: Netflix has been buying documentary for 21 years | Kanye west





Netflix has purchased a documentary series spanning two decades of Kanye Wests’ life, which would cover the death of his mother, Donda, in 2007 and his failed 2020 US presidential bid. The still-untitled film will feature previously unreleased home videos of West and footage shot over 21 years by Clarence Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, who produced the music videos for Wests Jesus Walks (version 3) and Through the Wire. Billboard reports that the series is slated for release this year. A source says Variety that a reported $ 30 million price tag was inaccurate. It’s unclear if details of Wests awaiting divorce from Kim Kardashian West will be included in the documentary. Her mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, has said the separation of the couples will feature in the latest Keeping Up With the Kardashians series, which airs now. These two decades have been eventful for West, who first rose to prominence as a producer, particularly for his work on Jay-Zs 2001 album The Blueprint. He received massive praise for his subsequent solo albums, The College Dropout, Late Registration and Graduation. His album 808s and Heartbreak, released in 2008, proved to be a dividing factor for his heavy use of AutoTune, but it was also prophetic, as the aesthetic would overtake pop and rap in the coming decade. Wests’ 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, is considered one of the defining albums of its time. His most recent mass-acclaimed album was Yeezus with industrial overtones from 2013. Subsequent albums were marked by erratic releases and lyrics deemed in bad taste. His Christian faith became more central to his work and public personality in the late 2010s: his latest gospel-inspired album, Jesus Is King of 2019, won Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at the Grammy Awards of the Months last. West has been embroiled in controversies often throughout his career, accusing former US President George W Bush of not caring about black people in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, interrupting Taylor’s acceptance speech Swifts at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, sparking a decade-long spinoff between the two stars. In 2016 West introduced himself as a Trump supporter, but in 2020 he said he was taking off the red hat. In 2018, he suggested slavery was a choice. His candidacy for the 2020 presidential election allegedly violated fundraising rules. He married Kardashian in 2014. They have four children together. Kardashian asked for greater compassion for West as he experienced erratic public behavior that she said was triggered by her bipolar disorder. West is the latest musician to join a pop star documentary boom, following Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Tina Turner, Shawn Mendes and Blackpink.

