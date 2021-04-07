Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming to be producer of Stars collective titles





Leading Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming will play a production role on a selection of film titles from Stars Collective, the talent incubator program supported by financier Starlight Media, based in China and Los Angeles. Huang, who has credits such as “The Message” and “American Dreams in China,” will lead Stars Collective’s talent discovery efforts in China, mentor selected filmmakers, and take on an official producer role on projects. selected individuals as the hatched program. Stars Collective was launched last year with the idea of ​​supporting 50 emerging filmmakers. Starlight now says he has over 100 sighed filmmakers and has set aside $ 100 million for development and initial production. “The majority of those selected for the program are women and represent a very diverse mix of nationalities, ethnicities, races and personal and professional backgrounds,” the company said. “Stars Collective integrates global resources by bringing together local alliances of film producers and film commissions, across Europe for example, to drive the production of more films of distinct styles and genres. As a mentor, Huang joins industry luminaries including Donna Gigliotti, Gianni Nunnari, Chris Lee, Paula Wagner, Patrick Wachsberger, Eric Heumann and Han Sanping and Ke Liming. The addition of Huang means Stars Collective will now be promoted in China. Previously, all of Stars Collective’s operations were conducted from Starlight headquarters in Los Angeles. Huang graduated from the Beijing Film Academy and achieved early success with his performance in the large-scale historical trilogy “The Emperor of the Han Dynasty” in 2001. Since then he has starred in films including “Forever Young”, “Winter Begonia,” “The Return of the Condor Heroes”, “Shanghai Bund”. His 2013 performance in “American Dreams” earned him three accolades at the Golden Rooster Awards, the Huabiao Film Awards and the Hundred Flowers Awards. He won the Hundred Flowers and Golden Rooster awards again in 2020 with “The Bravest”. “(Huang) is the type of multidimensional talent emblematic of what Stars Collective intends to cultivate. By leveraging its relationships and connectivity with the arts and entertainment community across China, Xiaoming will be a bridge builder for many Chinese players as we grow Stars Collective globally, ”said Peter Luo , CEO of Starlight. “There are so many talented actors in China and (Luo’s) supporting these actors through Stars Collective will lead to many incredible opportunities,” said Huang. Stars Collective recently acquired the rights to director Thomas Mendolia’s horror short, “Mr. Thisforthat ”and is developing and producing a feature film adaptation that Mendolia will direct. Other upcoming Starlight films include: “Malignant” by James Wan for New Line; the supernatural horror film “Umma” for Sony Pictures, which is a collaboration with Sam Rami, and stars Sandra Wu; an action-crime thriller trilogy starring Thai martial arts and action star Tony Jaa; “Golden Empire”, with Donnie Yen; Thai filmmaker Baz Poonpiriya’s horror-thriller “The Innkeeper”; and a television adaptation of Rebecca F. Kuang’s award-winning trilogy of fantasy novels, “The Poppy War”, “Dragon Republic” and “The Burning God”.







