‘Mrs. Sri Lanka contest controversy erupts after former title holder wins crown





Controversy erupted at Ms. Sri Lanka’s beauty pageant on Sunday, when a former defending champion removed the crown from the winner’s head and falsely claimed she was divorced and therefore ineligible. Pushpika De Silva was named the winner of the competition to applause and cheers from spectators in Sri Lankan capital Colombo. Video footage from the event showed the organizers placing the winners’ belt around De Silva and the crown on his head. Shortly after, 2019 contest winner and Ms. World 2020 Caroline Jurie took the stage and picked up the microphone. “I have a little request,” she said. “As for Ms. World Inc., there is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced. So, I’m taking my first step by saying that the crown goes to the first finalist.” Jurie then turned to a stunned De Silva, forcefully removed the crown from her head and placed it on top of the first runner-up, who broke down in tears and thanked the judges as De Silva walked away. The Mrs. World is an international beauty pageant for married women, founded in 1984. Title winners from each country qualify for the Mrs. World to compete. According to the rules of the competition, candidates must be “married on the date of registration”. After the incident, organizers declared De Silva the official winner of the competition and said in a statement that “legally married” candidates were allowed to compete. but they were not divorced. If she had not been eligible, she would have been taken out of competition initially, she said. De Silva said in a report posted on Facebook on Monday that she was currently separated from her husband “for personal reasons”,but they were not divorced. If she had not been eligible, she would have been taken out of competition initially, she said. In her statement, De Silva described the incident as an insult and denounced Jurie’s actions, claiming that real queens do not take the crowns of other women. In a second statement posted on Facebook Tuesday De Silva added that she had forgiven those involved. The organizers of Ms World Inc. said in a press release that they investigate the incident. “We are deeply disturbed and sincerely regret the behavior of our current title holder, Ms. Caroline Jurie, Ms. World 2020, at the coronation,” the statement read, adding that Ms. Sri Lanka’s contest director will ask Jurie to excuse. “Let it be known, Ms. World Inc. is not resting in moral judgment,” the organizers’ statement said. “If the delegate sent by Ms. Sri Lanka-World to participate in the international competition is legally married, she will be accepted.” CNN has reached out to organizers, De Silva and Jurie for their comment. Many beauty pageants have eligibility rules based on the relationship status of the contestants. For example, the Miss USA pageant prohibits applicants who are or have ever been married, as well as those who are pregnant or have already given birth to a child, according to the eligibility rules for many state titles. Miss World America and other contests have similar rules. The rules have already been criticized as being outdated and restrictive, with some urging organizers to change the guidelines. There have been several instances where a contestant has been disqualified or winners dethroned after organizers found out they had lied about their marriage. Commonly, Carlina Duran was forced to hand over her crown after winning Miss Dominican Republic in 2012, with organizers claiming she broke the rules by hiding her marriage and claiming she was single. In 2018, Veronika didusenko was crowned Miss Ukraine before being stripped of her title days later when it emerged that she was a divorced mother. Didusenko said in a Instagram post last year the UK Equality and Human Rights Commission refused to take action against UK organization Miss World for failing to “advance its priority strategic goals” and only a “very small number of women” were involved in the competitions.







