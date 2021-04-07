Entertainment
10 Underrated Movies Starring Actors From The Star Wars Sequel
The Star Wars sequel trilogy may not be loved, but its cast are some of the greatest today. Discover the hidden gems of their filmographies.
Although the Star wars The fanbase was divided over how Disneys handled the next chapter in the Skywalker Saga, everyone could agree the cast was amazing. From Oscar Isaac to Adam Driver to John Boyega and Lupita Nyongo, the Star wars sequels showcased some of the biggest actors working today.
Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran are relatively new to the scene and since appearing in Star wars Made them instantly recognizable, all of their films received high profile. The most seasoned cast members of the trilogy, like Laura Dern and Andy Serkis, have a filmography full of hidden gems.
ten Andy Serkis: The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
Steven Spielberg animated The Adventures of Tintin with performance capture technology, Andy Serkis was obviously recruited for the cast. He plays Captain Haddock alongside Jamie Bells Tintin.
The film is an immediate adaptation of the source material. Hopefully the long gestation that will be led by Peter Jackson will eventually come to fruition.
9 Benicio Del Toro: The Way of the Gun (2000)
Long before Christopher McQuarrie re-energized the Impossible mission franchise with Rogue nation and even more with Fall, he made his directorial debut with The way of the gun.
Elegantly blending influences from gangster movies, westerns and gun fu actors, The way of the gun stars Benicio del Toro (aka DJ of The Last Jedi) and Ryan Phillippe as a pair of decidedly unsympathetic criminal dinghies.
8 Lupita Nyongo: Little Monsters (2019)
Lupita Nyongo was widely praised in 2019 for her double performance as Adelaide Wilson and lookalike Tethered Red in Jordan Peeles We, but another horror film she directed that year has gone largely unnoticed.
Abe Forsythes Little monsters is a dark, comedic zombie movie in which Nyongo plays a kindergarten teacher desperately trying to protect a group of children from a horde of undead.
7 Carrie Fisher: The Burbs (1989)
Between playing Princess Leia and being one of the best writers in the world, Carrie Fisher has had some unforgettable supporting performances in comedies like When Harry meets Sally throughout the 1980s. One of the decades of most underrated effort was The Burbs, a horror comedy directed by Gremlins Joe Dante.
Tom Hanks plays a guy who discovers a creepy conspiracy in his neighborhood during his week off. He’s trying to convince his family of something, but they just think he’s dangerously bored.
6 Domhnall Gleeson: Frank (2014)
While the role of General Hux didn’t give him much of a chance to show off his lineup, Domhnall Gleeson has proven his versatility as an actor in acclaimed films like Ex Machina, mother!, and The ghost. In 2014, Gleeson starred in Little Seen Treasure Franc with Michael Fassbender.
Lenny Abrahamson directed Franc from a screenplay co-written by Jon Ronson based on his own newspaper article. Gleeson plays an aspiring musician who joins a group led by an eccentric artist (Fassbender) who wears a giant paper head similar to Frank Sidebottom.
5 Adam Driver: Paterson (2016)
Since Star wars the sequels made him an internationally recognized talent, Adam Driver has been one of Hollywood’s hardest working actors, appearing in recent Oscar-winning gems like BlacKkKlansman and Marriage story.
Jim Jarmuschs is a great pilot movie that slipped under the radar a few years ago. Paterson, a heartfelt drama about a New Jersey bus driver who leads a social life and indulges his gift for poetry in his spare time.
4 Laura Dern: Wild At Heart (1990)
Before playing Holdo and inventing the most controversial maneuver of Star wars story, Laura Dern had made a bunch of great movies with David Lynch, from Blue velvet at Interior empire.
One of the duo’s most underrated efforts is The heart that is in Desert, a surreal road trip starring Dern and Nicolas Cage as Lula and Sailor, respectively, two lovers who go on the run when Lulas’ jealous and bossy mother sends hitmen to kill Sailor.
3 Harrison Ford: The Conversation (1974)
As one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Harrison Ford doesn’t have a lot of underrated movies. Even those who initially bombed at the box office, like Blade runner, were eventually re-evaluated as classics. That said, Ford did play a small role in Francis Ford Coppolas’ post-Watergate paranoid surveillance thriller. The conversation, which remains an underrated gem.
With Apocalypse now and the first two Godfather movies, The conversation is a Coppola effort that ranks alongside the greatest movies ever made.
2 John Boyega: Attacking the Block (2011)
Before Finn was John Boyegas’s most famous role, his business card as an actor was Joe Cornishs Attacking the block. He plays a gang member struggling with an alien invasion on the streets of London.
Nick Frost plays a local drug dealer and Jodie Whittaker plays a nurse who the gang harasses first and later teams up to fight the aliens.
1 Oscar Isaac: The Two Faces of January (2014)
The popularity of Poe Dameron eventually brought Oscar Isaac films like Inside Llewyn Davis the attention they deserved. But some of Isaac’s best films are still underrated.
Hossein Amini, the screenwriter behind Drive, made his directorial debut with The two faces of January, is a tense trio that pits Isaac against Viggo Mortensen and Kirsten Dunst when the trio are swept away by the death of a private investigator.
