Chloe Zhao of ‘Nomadland’ Embraces Community at Every Turn | Culture & Leisure

LOS ANGELES Chloe Zhao has been locked up in a Burbank Airbnb guesthouse for over a month now, working seven days a week on “Eternals,” the upcoming Marvel Cosmic Gods movie that she’s directed and co-wrote. The chalet is a five-minute drive from Walt Disney Studios. She probably could have stayed somewhere bigger or a four-star hotel, but Zhao likes comfort. She also appreciates how her modesty contrasts with the work she does and relishes.
“When you’re making a movie and everything seems so big and expensive, it’s really nice to come home to a cave at night,” Zhao says. We’re talking via Zoom early on a recent Saturday morning, sipping coffee, getting rid of sleep. She tells me about the few personal touches she made from her home in Ojai: the warm woolen blanket she bought in England during the filming of “Eternals”, the rice cooker and the necessary kitchen utensils to use. fully and enjoy this beloved steamer.
“Dairy products don’t fit in her digestive tract,” Frances McDormand told me when asked what I should know about Zhao. That’s the most McDormand response I could hope for, the star of Zhao’s Oscar-nominated film “Nomadland,” its director recounts, recalling the first time they met after a screening of the acclaimed western of Zhao. Zhao “The Rider” at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.
“Fun, eclectic, laid back and professional, which is typical of the rest of the way we did it,” McDormand notes. “She sat on the floor; we both took off our shoes. We recognized each other pretty quickly. We have a lot in common: we set our professional bar very high, and whoever suffers first for not having reached this bar is usually ourselves. “
Eight months ago, Zhao and McDormand were about 10 miles east of Burbank at the Rose Bowl for a driving screening of “Nomadland,” the top photo contestant who won six Oscar nominations, one for McDormand’s first round, four for Zhao (as producer, director, screenwriter and editor the first woman to do so), as well as a nod to cinematographer Joshua James Richards, collaborator and longtime partner Zhao date.
It’s the only movie Zhao has seen outside of her living room this season, and it’s the first time she’s been to the drive-in. The evening was memorable for a hundred other reasons, one notable example being ashes falling from a night sky that had turned orange from the nearby Bobcat Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains. As she stepped down from Ojai, Zhao felt a bit depressed, and looking around after she arrived, she even wondered if people could see the screen through the smoke.
Then, as the movie was about to begin, she had an unexpected catharsis moment. One of his all-time favorite movies, “The Empire Strikes Back,” began showing in a regular drive-in next door. Zhao could see the lightsabers reflected on the screen playing “Nomadland”. In the middle of the movie, she walked over to the Rose Bowl bathroom and, on the way home, glanced, “probably longer than I should”, at “Empire” across the way.
“Didn’t you see the lightsaber reflected on our screen?” Zhao asks me. Nope. “You have to be very focused. I appreciate that. If you had moved your rearview mirror, you could have watched ‘Empire Strikes Back’ in your car with the sound of ‘Nomadland.'”
It would have made a different evening. “Nomadland” is a film about Fern, a widow (McDormand) taking to the road, wandering through West America, discovering a subculture of fellow travelers who live outside of RVs, RVs, and cars, and, in turn, finding himself. Watching this story at this particular time and in this particular setting, with the nomads portrayed in the film among the audience in the Rose Bowl parking lot, resonated deeply. It was perfect.
“I wouldn’t ask any other way, which goes with a philosophy I trust a lot: everything happens for a reason,” Zhao says. “It brought people together.”
With anti-Asian racism and violence on the rise, Beijing-born Zhao recently thought about community, calling friends to register and offer encouragement. “Even just a stranger walking down the street, you smile and wave your hand and you could make their day,” Zhao said. “To be vulnerable and kick yourself out … you might not say the perfect thing, but to do, I promise you it means something.”
Zhao’s three films debuting in 2015 “Songs My Father Taught Me,” “The Rider” and “Nomadland” were community-centric, filled with non-professional actors playing fictional versions of themselves. In “Nomadland,” she placed McDormand and actor David Strathairn, whom McDormand recommended (“we are ‘seasoned individuals’ and therefore have a lot of stories to tell,” she says), among a group of nomads. older people who migrate between seasonal jobs. in their “retirement”.
It’s a transitional lifestyle that should be a choice, but instead, for many, it’s a necessity due to the erosion of America’s safety nets. The film shows Fern working at various jobs packing boxes in an Amazon warehouse, cleaning toilets as a camp host in the Badlands National Park, shoveling sugar beets at a processing plant in the Nebraska. Zhao does not pass judgment on the work. The problem for her is the system that ignores care for the elderly.
“I try to think of my grandmother who works like this,” Zhao says. “Societies would benefit so much by giving more importance to our elders.”
Zhao has done quite a bit of car camping herself, spending weeks sleeping in her Subaru. After agreeing to make the movie with McDormand, she bought a motorhome, named it Akira, and started personalizing it, just like nomads do. For Zhao, this meant making it the “most powerful solar [vehicle] you can imagine, “letting her power whatever she wants, the camera used for” Nomadland “, the accessories, her laptop and, yes, her rice cooker. A staple of the shoot: du gluten-free porridge, although she indulged in donuts at Wall Drug, the massive roadside tourist stop in South Dakota seen in the movie.
“I spent so much time in rural South Dakota in this building,” Zhao says of the pull of the state where she shot her first two films and lived for periods after graduation. at NYU Film School.
Zhao started building Akira about a year before turning “Nomadland”. In six months the motorhome was done, with that huge ‘ridiculous’ solar panel installed on the roof, and she started driving through the West, scouting places, meeting nomads and listening to their stories. . “She leads you to a place of trust,” McDormand says, “and is really fascinated by people and their stories, which forces you to keep sharing.”
“He’s a curious person about the world and the movies, and that’s why his films work,” adds Marvel director Nate Moore. “She doesn’t come up with a set of assumptions about nomads, cowboys or Native Americans. She’s trying to investigate. It’s weird to say that she wanted to investigate these cosmic gods who came to Earth in the ‘Eternals’, but she did. It’s like that? She is curious. And she questions everything. “
Zhao even questioned the one thing she thought she knew for sure: that the movie would end. [and, if you haven’t seen “Nomadland,” you should stop reading here] with a photo of McDormand’s widow returning to Empire, Nevada, the deserted mining town where she and her husband once lived, walk through her old house and, reminiscent of the final moments of John Ford’s classic western, “The Searchers,” exit by a gate, walking through the open landscape of the horizon.
Zhao had this picture before he started writing the screenplay. When she and Richards found the house while searching for a location, Richards took a photo of Zhao walking through the back door. Zhao loved the idea of having McDormand reverse the genre script of traditional westerns where the man is the one who wanders off into nature, leaving the women behind to take care of the farm. “It’s a tribute to ‘The Searchers’, but it gives it a 2020 flavor,” Zhao says.
But when she started editing “Nomadland” and hosting virtual test screenings (“I love getting audience feedback”), Zhao felt the film needed to end on a more upbeat note and added a photo. of McDormand hitting the road, continuing his journey.
“I started editing at the start of the lockdown and finished around May, and felt we needed to be a little more optimistic, to say, ‘We can keep moving forward, we can keep going.’ Zhao says. “I wonder if I had edited this movie not during a pandemic, would I have been, like, ‘No. It ends at the door.'” She laughed. She knows everything happens for a reason.
A lifeline for the mobile community
Bob Wells, who stars with Frances McDormand in “Nomadland,” is co-founder of Homes on Wheels Alliance, an organization that supports the mobile community and nomads in need. A HOWA program provides emergency funds to nomads who have exhausted their savings. Another effort is making minivans compact, safe and secure wheeled homes for those on the verge of roaming. Like in the movie, HOWA events bring nomads together for class and community – around a campfire, at shared meals, and even on Zoom. To learn more about HOWA, visit HomesOnWheelsAlliance.org.
