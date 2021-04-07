Bollywood discusses COVID on social media





Bombay:The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was mentioned in the social media posts of Bollywood celebrities on World Health Day on Wednesday. Interestingly, the ladies of B-Town seemed more keen on spreading awareness. World Health Day 2021 The first World Health Day was celebrated in 1950. WHO held the first World Health Assembly in 1948 and decided to celebrate it on April 7 each year. The agenda for the proclamation of April 7 as World Health Day was to draw the world’s attention to the importance of global health. Share a return photo on Instagram where she is seen waving a car window, Kajol posted: “5 rules for staying healthier in the world today.

1. Pull your hands

2. Windows up

3. Drive this car

4. Go home

5. Don’t go out

And it is thanks to my friend that we are celebrating #WorldHealthDay 2021. ” Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a photo with her pet dog, where she is doing yoga. The actress wrote: “Mind, body, food and soul… Let’s commit to a healthy lifestyle. #WorldHealthDay. The actress also shared a video of her workout and a meal of fresh fruit and salad. Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a video in which she is seen pointing fingers at the mask covering her face. Happy World Health Day. Well it’s here for a reason and it’s going to stay put every time I go out. Please hide guys. Take it seriously, take your health seriously, ”said Shilpa. Aahana Kumra shared a photo of herself kissed by the sun and wrote, “I wish everyone a very happy early morning !! Lots of vitamin D !! And healthy living this #WorldHealthDay. Don’t be afraid to take charge of your health !! Do it!! Do it!! Plus, when you are healthy you are happy and when you are happy you are beautiful! “ Dia Mirza tweeted pictures of wild animals she clicked on. On this #World Health Day2021, just a friendly reminder that human health and well-being depend entirely on the balance of natural ecosystems. Hide yourself, protect each other and help restore nature #ForNature #WorldHealthDay, ”she captioned. Esha Deol posted a photo of herself displaying biceps. The actress wrote: “Hustle for the muscle. #worldhealthday not only in these difficult times battling # Covid19virus, but we must always take care of ourselves and stay healthy. I salute our #healthcareworkers for doing their best to keep us safe. I wish you all the best in health! To keep fit.” Actor R Madhavan, however, shared his leprosy awareness on the occasion. “On #World Health Day, let’s ensure the physical and mental well-being of affected #leprosy. Support and give, ”he tweeted.







