10 actors you didn’t know are massive gamers

With actors having such busy lives, as they move from film sets to jet sets across the world to press junkets, it seems like they barely have a minute to themselves. actors who choose to use this time to act World of Warcraft, Halo, or any other first person shooter or sports game.

Some actors will even go to extremes to play their favorite games. Whether he disappears from the face of the Earth and moves to South Africa or starts a gaming podcast, these actors will do just about anything so that they can be left alone and take the DualShock.

ten Matthew perry

With Matthew Perry casting himself as Chandler in Friends, the two are very similar, as they have both shown a passion for video games in the past.

Perrys’ favorite games are Fall series, as he said he once had carpal tunnel to play so much, and when he appeared on Ellen 11 years ago, he presented the talk show host with his own copy of one of the games. And there are even pictures of him and Snoop Dogg play games together.

9 Will arnett

Will Arnett has said to himself He’s a gamer at heart, and he loves the community experience more than anything because he often plays online multiplayer games on Xbox Live.

the Development stopped The actor mainly plays sports games and first person shooters as he is a big fan of the FIFA series and Call of Duty. Being such a fan of video games, Arnett actually had his own podcast called Play cat, in which he invited other famous players to participate in the show.

8 Diesel wine

Not only the Fast Furious The series has its own series of video games, but Vin Diesel got his own video game in 2009. Wheelmanwas marketed almost as if it were a movie. Diesel’s name is on the box and the main selling point was how the game looked like an action movie.

He wasn’t so invested in gaming just because it was another money maker, but because the actor loved video games. But more than any racing game, shoot-em-up, or even any console game for that matter, Vin Diesel is more of a tabletop player, like he likesDungeons and Dragons.

7 Jamie lee curtis

Perhaps the greatest player of the lot, Jamie Lee Curtis has beenextremely active in the gaming community since his son introduced him street fighter. The actress famous for Halloween, Stock markets, and True lies is obsessed with League of Legends and loves the fan-worshiping aspect of it all.

She is also known for cosplaying as her favorite video game characters and has even auctioned props from her films to raise funds for Twin Galaxies – her company that tries to legitimize eSports.

6 Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson a loved video games for a good few decadesOn numerous occasions he has mentioned how much he loves Pong and is also obsessed with sports games (although the latter might be a joke).

Jackson is more involved in the video game world than just playing it, as one of the famous people who voiced a character. Grand Theft Auto:Corrupt cop officer Frank Tenpenny. On top of that, his likeness is even an unlockable skin in Fortniteand it has hosted the E3 gaming convention in 2019, as well as VGAs on several occasions.

5 Daniel Craig

It’s hard to believe Daniel Craig is a great player, considering his seriousness and manners both in the movies and in everyday life. However, not only has he lent his likeness and voice to a few of them, he also loves playing them.

Craighas said that if he wasn’t so busy he would waste his life playing video games, noted that his favorites are those with detailed stories. In an alternate reality, he would have made a great Nathan Drake in the Unexplored adaptation or even a great Sully.

4 Megan Fox

It’s no secret how much of a gamer Megan Fox is, as she has always been delighted to discuss her love of the game. Halo: scope online. And she told Collider, other online gamers made fun of her username without really knowing she was behind the controller.

She even expressed not only her interest but demanded that she play Kitana if there had ever been a Mortal combat reboot in 2016. And with the reboot released later this year, Fox is sadly absent. However, it is clear that only martial arts experts were chosen.

3 Michael fassbender

With so many Assassin’s Creed games that revolve around a rich concept with spectacularly cinematic locations, it was only a matter of time until the hugely popular game series made its way to the big screen.

In it, Michael Fassbender plays the lead role, and although he admitted to never playing the series before being cast in the film, theactor confessedto be a great player.

Although he has calmed down in recent years, as he said he found himself at 8:30 am still playing, Fassbender has always been in racing games. However, after being molded Assassin’s Creed, he has since become a fan of the games.

2 Dave Chapel

After the abrupt end of Chappelles Show, the actor and comedian reportedly handled the grieving process by playing a ton of World of warcraft. The actor even left LA and moved to a remote location in South Africa so that he can play in peace.

And although it is far from World of warcraft, the comedian was even in talks write the Grand Theft Auto-clone Saints row for THQ. The developer wanted to take a Dave Chappelle approach, but in his discussions with him, Chappelle apparently wanted too much control over the final product.

1 Mila kunis

In addition to starring in so many romantic comedies, Mila Kunis has revealed thatis a massive player. the Family guystar was introduced to the world of video games by her ex-boyfriend, Macaulay Caulkin.

The actress confessed to being a big fan of both Call of Duty and World of warcraftbecause she was part of a ton of Wow guilds. However, she has since given up talking to other players because one of them recognized her voice.

