Another grandma babysits while I watch the dog

Dear Amy: My 38 year old daughter will not allow her three children to stay with me while they are out of town for two days.

She lives out of state. I’m going to fly to his house and stay two weeks to watch their dog and their house while the five go on vacation.

Then, after the family returns home, my daughter and son-in-law will leave for two nights without the children. I’ll be home already, but instead of letting the kids stay with me, they’ll all go to their other grandmother’s to stay for those two days.

I am really hurt.

My daughter and I have had a difficult relationship, but it’s been eight years since the bad times.

So I should be happy that she lets me watch the dog and the house?

She says she has her reservations about taking care of the children.

Should I say – or do – something?

Grandma left out

Dear left out: You don’t talk about the extent of your behavior during ‘bad times’, but it seems to me that your daughter is being extremely careful and cautious. After all, it is his job.

As you know, when you are a parent, if you have reservations about something or someone, the smartest thing to do is pay attention to your own instincts. Your daughter has been honest with you.

Caring for three children can be overwhelming, and if you don’t know them very well, she may worry about how the stress of being together will affect you all.

I hope you will spend time with the whole family in order to continue to reintegrate yourself into their lives. Thank you for trying.

Dear Amy: My wife’s brother recently passed away. A few weeks after the funeral, her daughter (our niece) received a letter from a half-brother that she was not aware of.

In the letter, the man was trying to find information about his biological father after the death of his own adoptive parents.

Our niece didn’t know if we knew of her existence, as neither she nor her brother knew. They were also not sure if their mother (who had been married to their father for almost 60 years) was aware of this, as their mother had not yet met their father when this son was born.

When my wife was 15, she knew her brother had impregnated his high school girlfriend.

It was in the early 1960s, and the girl’s parents decided to take her out of the state for pregnancy, and then place the child for adoption.

My wife feels in a “dead end” situation. If she lets it slip that she knew about this and her sister-in-law didn’t know about this other child, then her niece and nephew might be mad at her.

If she doesn’t say anything and it comes out, then her sister-in-law would be upset that she hadn’t told her sooner.

Hope you have a few words of wisdom that will put my wife at ease in whatever she does.

Ripped up in Seattle

Dear Torn: The most obvious answer is that this difficult knowledge did not belong to your wife. She was 15 when her brother fathered a child. I guess her own family kept her in the dark and the existence of this child was treated as a family secret, discussed only between directors.

Yeah, she should be honest about it now. She may be the only person of her brother’s generation who knows the truth. She can tell that she had hoped / assumed that her brother would at least have disclosed this to his wife, and that it was absolutely her story – not hers – to tell.

This is the most reasonable explanation – and the most truthful. If her niece, nephew, and sister-in-law are angry with her, she should also understand that she is the only person left for them to be angry with, but eventually they should understand her unique position regarding this very situation. difficult. family secret.

Dear Amy: “Upset Friends” reported that they had friends whose views match “white supremacy”. How do they know? How to do you know?

Upset

Dear upset: Racism is like Justice Potter Stewart’s oft-quoted response to obscenity: “I know it when I see it.”

“Upset Friends” reported that their friends’ opinions aligned with white supremacy, so I assumed they knew that when they saw it.

