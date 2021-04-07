MA strip club proposal moves forward after years of rejection and lawsuits

MENDON Whilea proposes to build a strip club on Rte. 16 was rejected 13 years ago, this decision doesn’t seem like his last dance.

The Sutton-based Showtime EntertainmentLLC offer was rejected in 2008, but after reapplying two years later and allowing the city to serve alcohol there, the project’s applicant aims to transform what was a “no” to a “yes”.

Showtime Entertainment proposes to open 4,806 square foot adult entertainment club in 49 Milford Street (Rte.16) with a capacity to serve 165 customers, according to his proposal. He plans to keep alcohol with food and employ 24 people, Thomas Lesser, the project’s lawyer, said during a zoning council meeting on March 25 where the council unanimously approved the special permit.

Other less-mentioned plans include 40 on-site valet parking and a small smoking area at the rear of the building.

Lessers said the business does not have a name yet, but has said the name and no postings will be of a sexual or suggestive nature.

The club will be managed by Showtime Entertainment owner George Funari, who also owns and ran a landscaping business on the Milford Street property. The building would be demolished there to build the new club.

According to the Town of Mendon’s decision for the sitemap in April 2010, Funari does not have the experience of running an adult entertainment business.

The proposed spot is in the Mendons Adult Entertainment Overlay District, which was established in 2008 following a city assembly vote and includes four plots. Lesser said the site was identified by the city and considered a suitable place.

Neighbors with proposed medical marijuana dispensary

A 7,500 square foot medical marijuana dispensary is offered next door at 47 Milford Street, and the Mendon Twin Drive-In is 400 yards away at 35 Milford Street.

After:Two marijuana dispensaries offered in Mendon

Now that the proposal has been approved by the Conservation Commission, Planning Board, and Zoning Appeal Board, it requires a building permit and Selection Board approval before starting.

The club is offered to be open six or seven days a week from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., according to Lesser, with policy details offered Thursday through Saturday, which are typically busier. In addition, there will always be a security guard hired by the club at the site, he said.

Lesser said there would be no impact on traffic, citing a study conducted 11 years ago, and noted how small the proposed club would be compared to others in the state. buffer with other companies, and there is no further development plan.

It may be one of the smaller adult entertainment clubs in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Lesser said.

“ Such a ban would clearly violate the art ”

Showtime Entertainments’ first license was offered in September 2008 and denied a month later, according to alawsuit, the case filed in federal city court.

At the time, a group of Speak Out Mendon residents rallied around the proposal and asked the Special Council to enact and change bylaws further regulating adult entertainment businesses in the city, according to the lawsuit. This included banning the presence or sale of alcohol.

The city adopted and amended bylaws as proposed by residents. The attorney general issued an opinion approving them, but noted that they were subject to constitutional challenge, according to the lawsuit.

Two years later, Showtime submitted a new application in response to the new regulations, and it was approved by the city in May 2010.

Alcohol ban

But that fall, Showtime took legal action against the city, arguing that the restrictions on the license met unconstitutional limitations on its free speech. City attorney RobertMangiar said at the time that the regulations prevent the explosive combination of adult entertainment and intoxication.

In July 2015, a judgment ruled that the ban on alcohol in cities in adult entertainment businesses was justified, but the refusal to license such a business on the basis of crime prevention violated its right to freedom of expression.

“Accordingly, such a ban would clearly violate the art,” the court ruled in the lawsuit.

After an initial “no” 13 years ago, followed by years of litigation, Showtime now needs another “yes” from the selection committee to approve its revised special permit.

The vision includes the fact that the building has doubled in size from 2,000 square feet to over 4,000, and the addition of valet-only service, Lesser said.

Once the proposal is granted, the applicant must obtain a building permit, with construction taking between 12 and 18 months after being approved by the selection committee, he said.

During the public hearing on March 25, some residents of Mendon and Hopedaler raised concerns about opening an adult entertainment business in town, including what will be and what will is already near the location along Highway 16.

A representative of the state office, Senator RyanFattman, R-Sutton, also spoke at the meeting to say that the senator is concerned about the project, including its socio-economic impact, and that he does not. not support.

Lauren Young writes about business and pop culture. Contact her at 774-804-1499 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @laurenwhy__.