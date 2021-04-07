The ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ ​​actor has an amazing Pixar connection





Since the last episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Airing on Disney + last Friday, fans of Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) stepped out of the woodwork – especially after his now-famous dance moves started making their way on social media through several memes. There’s a whole new appreciation for Zemo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Related: The Dancing Falcon & Winter Soldier Zemo Meme Blows Up Related: ‘The Falcon & The Winter Soldier’ ​​Hid A Large ‘Star Wars’ Easter Egg But do you know Daniel Bruhl, who has been playing since Baron Helmut Zemo Captain America: Civil War (2016), is it also connected to the Pixar universe? Long before the “Dancing Zemo” meme went viral, Bruhl did some dubbing for Pixar’s animated feature, Cars (2006). And, if you’re breaking your brain trying to think Cars voiced the character of Bruhl, you might have a hard time, – because it wasn’t in the original American version of the film. Thanks to TikTok users @camel and @gryffindorkangelina, fans realized that Bruhl voiced the legendary Lightning McQueen in the German version of Cars! Take a look below: @sketchycamel #point with @gryffindorkangelina can someone pls Photoshop a Lightning McQueen Zemo now #fyp #wonder #animation #danielbrhl #Lightning McQueen original sound – Camille After his intimidating role as Baron Helmet Zemo throughout the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s hard to imagine him lending his voice in a Pixar movie. Fortunately, we don’t have to wonder what Bruhl would look like voicing Lightning McQueen. Thanks to Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) on Twitter, we have a video of Bruhl in this voice acting role. She wrote: Please don’t ask how I got here but does everyone know Daniel Bruhl is the voice of German Lightning McQueen please don’t ask how i got here but does everyone know Daniel Brhl is the voice of German Lightning McQueen pic.twitter.com/m1hBSeAiwj – Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) April 6, 2021 Since this is only the beginning of Baron Zemo’s story arc in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on the Disney + streaming service, we really do not know his fate for the rest of the series. There are still a lot of fan theories out there, and as we learned with Marvel’s recent conclusion WandaVision series, anything can happen! Check Out A Wild Theory About Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) In The New Blockbuster Marvel Series, Here! Related: Disney Flaunts The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Success Did you know Daniel Bruhl was the voice actor for Pixar’s German version of Lightning McQueen? What do you think? Let us know in the comments!







