Sangay Tsheltrim to make Bollywood debut





New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI / ThePRTree): Mr Bhutan 2017 winner Sangay Tsheltrim is set to become big in the Bollywood industry with his next film, Radhe. The handsome actor will be seen sharing the screen with actor Salman Khan in the highly anticipated film. Originally from Bhutan, Sangay has been an avid fitness enthusiast since childhood and won two gold, one silver and two bronze for Bhutan at the Asian Championships. From being a cadet at the National Defense Academy, Pune to staring in a Hindi film alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Sangay knows how to master every art with his extraordinary skills and talent. The young boy also served as a captain in the elite forces in the service of His Majesty, the King as a royal bodyguard. With Her Majesty’s blessing, Sangay voluntarily retired in 2013 to pursue her career in bodybuilding. But his passion for the theater gave his career a boost in 2018 with a hit action film titled “ Singye ” for which he also won the award for best debut. In 2019, he was offered to play the lead actor in Rohingya directed by Haider Khan. It was then that the actor came to Mumbai to meet Haider Khan. Speaking about his experience working with famous actor Salman Khan, Sangay says, “I am grateful to him (Salman Khan) for considering me as an important part of his film which I cannot disclose at the moment. But working with Salman Sir was fabulous. It’s a dream come true. I was probably a kid when his movie “Maine Pyaar Kiya” came out at the time. And then I also loved his performance in his movie “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. “I used to be a skinny guy who was very inspired by his physique.” He adds again: “Salman sir was the one who understood that I would be suitable for the role because I never went to audition for him. And when the film wrapped it all up the team had nothing but praise for me, including Salman sir himself ”. The dedicated actor is currently taking Hindi language lessons and working day and night to hone his skills as an actor. Asked how he played the role, Sangay said, “I am an accidental actor. I came to Mumbai to meet my friend Haider Khan (director of Rohingya) who took me to the sets of Dabbang 3 where I met Salman Sir like all the other fans. A few months later he offered me a role in his movie, and I didn’t know how lucky I was until the last 7-8 months. the first time you are lucky, but what matters is your craft, talent and dedication to your job. “ The movie starring actors Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff will be available to fans soon and Sangay is already delighted his fans can see him sharing screen space with Salman Khan. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / ThePRTree)

