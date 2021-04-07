Ben Howard’s “Collections …” and livestream, 5 things to know | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

Ben Howard has been on a stable trajectory – and by that we mean very high – since releasing his debut EP in 2008.

All four of the British singer-songwriter’s albums debuted in the Top 5 of his native charts, with his latest, “Collections From the Whiteout,” reaching No.1 after its March 26 release. . Howard, 33, also ranked three Top 10 albums on the Billboard Folk charts. Among other achievements: a pair of Brit Awards and membership in the star group A Blaze of Feather.

“Collections From the Whiteout” was co-produced by Aaron Dessner of The National and recorded in New York State and Devon, England. It’s an album according to Howard that has gradually found its way, mixing introspection and character studies through its 14 songs – nine also co-written with Dressner – have resurfaced. Howard is looking forward to playing the songs live as well, starting with a streaming gig this week and with dates currently on the record for September at the Royal Albert Hall in London …

Howard says the collaboration with Dessner – who made the news for the past year for her work with Taylor Swift – was intentional. “It was more fair playing music and seeing how other people approached music – obviously Aaron in particular. I was listening to a few records that he made and I really liked them, so I just wanted to see if I could maybe fit in some of my weirder guitar parts with his kind of melodic looping stuff, the kind of cool sounds. he’s been doing with drum machines the past two years.

Howard says that creating “Collections” turned out to be “a beautiful, very long process, kind of a mix and match of ideas. At first there was a lot of feeling out of our comfort zones, just writing. little bits, sending voice memos to each other, throwing some stuff together and then letting other people play on stuff. There was a lot of exploration, which I really liked.

Howard says the songs “Collections’ …” were inspired by some of his readings, including the works of Roald Dahl. I thought that maybe I could do a series of portraits, in song. Then probably the next day I got distracted and we put on a few more (songs) and realized that I wasn’t making that kind of record. It was a fleeting thing. It wasn’t a great concept album – it was momentary wanton. “He did, however, base some songs on actual characters.” People are interesting, aren’t they? Everyone has something to offer and there is so much information out there. It was just what I was writing, little fleeting thoughts about what everyone else was doing. Musically, they got along well. “

Howard hopes his stint on Pandemic Lockdown will produce more music sooner rather than later, and he expects his fellow musicians to do so as well. “I have a few things going boiling. I was very lucky; my brain is still spinning. At first, locking was particularly difficult for creatives. You have all this time and space and you are in your bedroom – why? aren’t you doing something? What you thought was a great creative time was just the opposite. Everybody went on TV and signed out from everything else. But I think over time , we got out of it and I started trying to create again, so I think there’s a lot that we’ll hear when we come out of our bunkers. “

Ben Howard performs a live concert at 8pm on Thursday 8th April, live from Goonhilly Earth Station on the Lizard Peninsula in Cornwall, UK Tickets via shops.ticketmasterpartners.com.

