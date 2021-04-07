Entertainment
Mike Tyson set to make AEW Dynamite comeback this week: Tony Khan
AEW President Tony Khan recently announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson will be making his highly anticipated return to AEW Dynamite this week. Tysons’ first appearance was at last year’s Double or Nothing PPV, where he awarded Cody Rhodes the TNT Championship after his victory over Lance Archer. Tyson then appeared in the next episode of AEW Dynamite and his teammates, who featured many MMA stars, got into a brawl with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. Learn more about AEW Dynamite and Mike Tyson results –
Audience AEW Dynamite: passage from Mike Tyson AEW
However, while fans expected Tyson to stay in the promotion and have a full-blown feud with Chris Jericho, the boxing legend did not appear on any episode of AEW Dynamite. Instead, he made his return to boxing, fighting compatriot Roy Jones Jr to a draw in November 2020 where he looked in incredible shape. Since then, Tyson has shown interest in continuing the fighting, but it remains to be seen if he will stay at AEW for more than a week.
AEW Dynamite Audience: AEW Uses Tyson To Fight NXT’s TakeOver Card
This week, AEW Dynamite will once again collide with WWE NXT in audience ratings. But, NXT has a great chance of winning as it will air the first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Wednesday and the second night on Thursday, which is a major PPV of the promotion. However, the return of Mike Tysons could help AEW Dynamite give NXT some tough competition on the charts, given Iron Mikes’ legendary status and fan base. It’s also worth noting that this is the last time Dynamite and WWE NXT air on the same night that NXT starts airing every Tuesday starting next week.
Mike Tyson AEW: AEW Dynamite preview
While the full match card for the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode has yet to be revealed, Tony Khan and his team have confirmed three fights for the night. On Wednesday night, TNT champion Darby Allin will defend his title against JD Drake, while fan favorite hangman Adam Page takes on Max Caster. On top of that, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will team up with The Good Brothers to fight Jon Moxley and AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks.
On the NXT side, the first night of WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will feature an NXT Women’s Championship bout between defending champion Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez. UK NXT champion WALTER will also make an appearance as he takes on Tommaso Ciampa. Apart from this, the night will also include fights like MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans vs Legado del Fantasma, Kushida vs Pete Dunne and others.
Image source: AEW / Twitter
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]