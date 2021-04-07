Mike Tyson set to make AEW Dynamite comeback this week: Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson will be making his highly anticipated return to AEW Dynamite this week. Tysons’ first appearance was at last year’s Double or Nothing PPV, where he awarded Cody Rhodes the TNT Championship after his victory over Lance Archer. Tyson then appeared in the next episode of AEW Dynamite and his teammates, who featured many MMA stars, got into a brawl with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. Learn more about AEW Dynamite and Mike Tyson results –

Audience AEW Dynamite: passage from Mike Tyson AEW

However, while fans expected Tyson to stay in the promotion and have a full-blown feud with Chris Jericho, the boxing legend did not appear on any episode of AEW Dynamite. Instead, he made his return to boxing, fighting compatriot Roy Jones Jr to a draw in November 2020 where he looked in incredible shape. Since then, Tyson has shown interest in continuing the fighting, but it remains to be seen if he will stay at AEW for more than a week.

AEW Dynamite Audience: AEW Uses Tyson To Fight NXT’s TakeOver Card

This week, AEW Dynamite will once again collide with WWE NXT in audience ratings. But, NXT has a great chance of winning as it will air the first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Wednesday and the second night on Thursday, which is a major PPV of the promotion. However, the return of Mike Tysons could help AEW Dynamite give NXT some tough competition on the charts, given Iron Mikes’ legendary status and fan base. It’s also worth noting that this is the last time Dynamite and WWE NXT air on the same night that NXT starts airing every Tuesday starting next week.

Mike Tyson AEW: AEW Dynamite preview

While the full match card for the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode has yet to be revealed, Tony Khan and his team have confirmed three fights for the night. On Wednesday night, TNT champion Darby Allin will defend his title against JD Drake, while fan favorite hangman Adam Page takes on Max Caster. On top of that, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will team up with The Good Brothers to fight Jon Moxley and AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks.

On the NXT side, the first night of WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will feature an NXT Women’s Championship bout between defending champion Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez. UK NXT champion WALTER will also make an appearance as he takes on Tommaso Ciampa. Apart from this, the night will also include fights like MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans vs Legado del Fantasma, Kushida vs Pete Dunne and others.

Image source: AEW / Twitter