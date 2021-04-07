Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opens, more entertainment returns – Daily News

There’s plenty to see at the newly opened Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, not only with the game room, restaurants and hotel, but also a unique assortment of costumed characters, musicians and painters ready to put on a show for them. visitors.

According to Richard “Boz” Bosworth, the scene at the resort’s casino property, located in the former Hard Rock Hotel & Casino off the Strip, is what could happen if Burning Man meets the New York subway and all of its performers. . It’s an example of the resort’s approach to entertainment, but the full menu is coming soon.

Bosworth, CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, says there is still plenty to open and there will be pockets of entertainment everywhere, including a two-story club filled with dance music, a The complex’s event lawn and theater which will host big-name acts and thousands of fans. But Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is like many other properties across the city in that it waits for the restrictions to go away before launching the entertainment.

Nevada entertainment venues are permitted to hold gatherings of up to 250 people or 50% of capacity, whichever is less, according to state guidelines on March 15. They must submit their plans for approval by the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Some Las Vegas shows are making a comeback for small audiences. “Absinthe” returned to Caesar’s Palace on March 17, and the Australian Bee Gees Show, David Copperfield, Terry Fator and the Jabbawockeez returned to MGM properties in March.

Prior to these shows, others, including the burlesque show “Fantasy” and comedian Carrot Top returned to the Luxor Hotel & Casino in February.

DJs are part of the small-scale entertainment Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers as it prepares to open new venues such as its theater. (Courtesy of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)

The pool at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is one of the venues that host shows. (Courtesy of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)

The event lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will eventually host concerts, although no concerts are currently scheduled. (Courtesy of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)



Other shows are also underway.

The “Atomic Saloon” show, described in a press release as a “scorching adventure through the Old West as it never has been,” will return to The Venetian on May 5 for the first time since its hiatus. latest. It features acrobatic stunts and comedy from a cast dressed as cowboys, showgirls, nuns and lawyers.

“Magic Mike Live” will head to the Strip and debut at the new Magic Mike Theater in Sahara Las Vegas starting August 27. The venue will feature a cocktail bar and a VIP meet-and-greet experience by the pool.

But while comedians, magicians and reviews reappear, the musical headliners that typically draw thousands of fans are yet to return.

Renovations were completed on the theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas formerly known as The Joint when the property was the Hard Rock with new VIP seating; new seats on the second floor and mezzanine; and all the bars have been reorganized. There’s also a new bar that replaces a second-floor hangout area that’s done in an art deco style reminiscent of South Beach, Miami, in the 1920s.

Bosworth said it was too early to say when he could open up for performances.

He said that much will depend not only on the artists themselves who feel comfortable traveling and performing in front of crowds, but also on how much state regulation is relaxed to allow a greater cap on the public.

“We certainly hope that these state regulations will be relaxed over the next 30 to 45 days,” he said.

The theater is not the only place where visitors to the property will eventually be able to catch performances and listen to music.

Bosworth said that when all entertainment options are open there will be times when the property is reminiscent of a miniature music festival.

For example, the resort has an event lawn that’s currently open for private events and visitors to relax, but it will eventually be able to accommodate a crowd of around 1,800 for concerts.

The event lawn is connected to a conference center as well as a promenade that leads to a swimming pool where there will also be musical performances.

There will also be Elia, a two-story Mykonos-inspired day club that will feature electronic dance music. It’s slated for a spring opening, according to Bosworth.

“What we’re trying to do here is develop an entertainment experience that’s more than just theater,” said Bosworth. “It really is an entertainment ecosystem.”