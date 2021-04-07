Who pockets the royalties Pakistani actors miss? – Cinema and television

With a long list of top TV show and movie titles under his name, Mikaal Zulfiqar is one of the most popular, sought after, and highest paid actors in the entertainment industry. But he doesn’t make a lot of money with his big job and neither does any actor, thanks to the royalty-free system in the entertainment industry in Pakistan.

Indeed, although the entertainment industry is now starting to thrive in terms of content production and being recognized for its storylines, the players remain on the losing end of the spectrum.

Concrete example: actor Nayla Jaffri who struggled to support the finances of her cancer treatment, despite the fact that the series in which she appeared, as Desi girls and Thori si khushiyan, were popular when they first aired, with a flourishing career at the time.

What are royalties and why are actors protesting for them?

All over the world, when a TV show ends and its episodes start playing back, they are redistributed, often bought by streaming services and rebroadcast. Actors are then paid for these reruns and these payments are called royalties.

This is why, even when their best years are over, top celebrities can not only enjoy the fruits of their labor, but also enjoy their hard work for years to come. These royalties can be viewed as retirement plans for actors whose energies may diminish over time, but whose talent and spirit remain timeless on screen.

Mikaal Zulfiqar donated Pictures an overview of how the system works (or lack thereof) in our country.

“Unfortunately in Pakistan it’s a one-time deal and the production company on behalf of the channel takes the rights and does everything they can with them,” he explained, adding that the rights include the broadcasting reruns on local channels, uploading the shows to YouTube, selling it to world famous broadcasting companies such as NBC or even trading them in for dubbing in various languages ​​such as Turkish or Arabic for a wider audience who appreciate the wonders of Pakistani television in their native language.

Has it always been like this in Pakistan?

Not really. the Ruswai the actor mentioned how the concept of royalties has eroded overtime, due to an already unstable industry.

“In the 90s, royalties were an option, but back then the actors were paid less. They decided to get a higher amount and gave up that benefit in return. To this day, it’s the same formula, ”he sighed, revealing that everything has been done since the end of the channel, even the producers are not paid much. “Because we’re not a regulated industry, there are so many issues,” he said.

He believes other actors have similar concerns. “I am sure that Mahira [Khan] and Samina [Peerzada] feel the same, but they too are helpless, ”he said, adding that he would like to give the movement some traction.

All that money wasted

“There is no guarantee that your work will work or that your movie will generate a certain number of sales. But there is always a backup. I believe that whatever parts I made, around 40 to 50 of them, in one way or another have played at least once or twice. Maybe even more, ”Zulfiqar said, and he’s right.

Some of the most admired series he has under his name are without a doubt Shehr e zaat (2011) and Diyar e Dil (2013), both of which caused quite a stir when they were broadcast on television.

Even today, when dramas are replayed on screen, one can’t help but pause to watch his powerful game. Of course, it hurts more to know what you are losing.

“They play it 15 to 20 times on their own platform. [Indian channel] Zee Zindagi has also played it four to five times in recent years. It is played on airplanes, on YouTube and on forums etc. Bohot bari na insaafi hai [this is a great injustice,” he said.

“If these serials were a failure, I wouldn’t have had an issue, but like I said, there are too many actors involved in this. Too many successful shows that are being re-run. Take Humsafar for example,” he said, adding that he was sure all actors agree that what is happening is unfair.

During the conversation, there is a realisation that despite many mainstream artists wishing to break free from unjust working conditions, there just isn’t much that can be done when the channel is in control.

Does Pakistan have no regulatory body that can help?

Surprisingly, it does. Zulfiqar explained that there are currently two regulators working for the protection of people involved in the industry.

First, the Actor’s Collective Trust (ACT), which is the only federally registered representative body of actors. Fun fact: it took around a decade for the idea to turn into an actual body. “Royalties are a major part of the agenda other than timely payments or working hours and working conditions,” the actor said.

The second is the United Producers Association. Zulfiqaar said it’s a committee that stands against channels in case of any injustice perpetrated against producers. “But even that is not as effective as it should be,” he added.

If there are committees, why can’t they help?

The general secretary of ACT is actor Omair Rana, who helps break the process down for Images. When asked why the committees are not as effective as they should be and what hinders their performance, he said it’s a new concept to the country.

“We are representative of a body which functions in a sector of an economy that the state has yet to recognise as an official industry,” he laughed sardonically. “So can you imagine what weak grounds of legal existence as an entity we have?

“In spite of this, the UPA has done whatever they can on various areas,” he added, citing representation of artists deserving of the welfare fund and moving the state on regulating foreign content as part of their work. “The mere fact that we got this body registered and kicked off in the first place was a huge feat to begin with,” he said, adding that standardising contracts is next on their list.

When it comes to royalties and residuals, the Churails actor defined it as one of the ‘highest peaks of difficulty’ in television right now. He said this was because there is a lot of resistance to this idea.

“One, there is ignorance and many people even the stakeholders who benefit from it don’t know what it is. Two, if you get over the ignorance, there are the major beneficiaries who are not passing on [the benefit]. Those who will play and rehearse the broadcast, and who will take a huge chunk of the revenue of the entire industry, are working. Third, of course, fix everything. ”

Rana said it was difficult to try to bring together 25 to 40 producers, whose numbers are dwindling because broadcasters have in-house productions, along with hundreds of thousands of actors.

“And collecting numbers is no easy task. Only when you have a smaller number and a greater concentration of money and wealth, the oligopoly can step in and people can better protect their interests. . “

Is this a selfish approach? No and no.

During our conversation, Zulfiqaar explained how he wouldn’t be the sole beneficiary if there was a change in the system.

“Most of the finance as well as the backbreaking work comes from the producers. So what I’m emphasizing is that it’s not just us the actors, but the producers, directors and writers, the main people involved in film and TV production who are the losers and should be paid. Obviously, I will take advantage of it, but everyone will too, ”he said.

A similar sentiment was shared by Rana, who said change required a moment of persistence and constant negotiation. “The fact that broadcasters benefit from royalties, producers benefit from royalties and all stakeholders benefit from royalties; it’s just a matter of realization before the tables are hopefully reversed, ”he said.

He revealed that they were trying to raise awareness, engage lawmakers and stakeholders, and be able to persuade everyone that getting royalties was for everyone’s benefit.

Jaffri’s situation brought the issue into the limelight and celebrities such as Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain, Samina Peerzada, Rubina Ashraf, Bushra Ansari, Atiqa Odho and Mansha Pasha spoke out. This could serve as a catalyst for the needs of the Zulfiqaars movement and a call to arms for actors who have been forced to beg for their money.