Iggy Azalea reveals shocking X-rated DM stars begging her for sex as star offers $ 15,000 for phone chat





IGGY Azalea revealed the shocking X-rated DMS that a series of celebrities sent her to beg for sex. The Australian rapper, 30, shared screenshots on TikTok of explicit messages from rappers, including a star who offered her $ 15,000 for a phone conversation. ten Iggy Azalea revealed the shocking messages rappers sent her Credit: ticks A celebrity, who has 27 million Instagram followers, made an X-rated offer. And another, with 6.2 million fans, DM said, “You need a teddy bear, I’m going to eat this stuff like a jar of honey.” A mysterious man with 8.9 million fans has offered to transfer over $ 1000 for a phone call or Instagram. “I’ll pay you for your time. I’ll give you 15k just to talk to me and have a conversation,” he begged. ten Celebrities have millions of followers and are verified on Instagram Credit: ticks ten They show stars lavishing praise on the rapper and begging for sex Credit: ticks “By phone or here. I’ll Cash App the money.” Yet another star offered to marry Iggy and insisted that they would ‘protect’ her better than her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carter. “I’ll role-play with a stepdad, a toe massage, a therapist, whatever role you want me to play,” they said. Iggy shared the screenshots – with the names blurry – while dancing in front of them in a clip on TikTok. ten ten ten Iggy said she will not reveal the names of the stars Credit: TikTok ten She raps about rappers sliding in her DMs in her new song, Sip It Credit: @ thenewclassic / instagram “Ha ha ha like!?!?! Stay out of my lousy DMs,” she captioned the video. A fan begged her to reveal the identities of her inappropriate admirers, a request that hitmaker Fancy declined. “They know who they are it’s as bad as I can be lol,” she wrote. Another fan commented, “I don’t understand why guys think posts like this will draw us to them.” ten She has a son called Onyx Credit: Instagram Iggy replied, “Exactly. When did you ever say that and it worked because I refuse to believe anyone answers that.” She added that she doesn’t block men, she usually “refuses” their request for a message. The rapper – who has a baby Onyx with Playboi – talked about the number of famous people in his DMs in his explicit new song, Sip It. “Rappers in my phone / in my DM / won’t leave me alone,” she sings. ten She shares Onyx with her ex-rapper Playboi Carter Credit: The Mega Agency Iggy- real name Amethyst – revealed in June 2020 that she had given birth to a son, announcing: “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right moment to say something, but I feel like the more time goes by, the more I realize that I will always be eager to share the news of this giant with the world. “ ten The 30-year-old slammed Playboi for not spending Christmas with them Credit: Getty Images – Getty “I want to keep his life private but I wanted to make it clear that he is no secret and I love him beyond words.” In December, Rapper Work called Playboi “trash” for allegedly canceling his Christmas plans with her and their nine-month-old to party with the woman who apparently broke their relationship. She claimed that they had planned to spend the holidays with their child. Live Blog KARD TO BELIEVE Khloe Kardashian’s unedited bikini photo ‘is family property and may not be shared’ STAR CUTTER Jane McDonalds, Searchers’ star fiance Eddie Rothe, dies of lung cancer Exclusive back on the road Katie Price recovers her driver’s license next week after two-year ban back in december Dec and his wife Ali seen for the first time since the attempted robbery as the door is repaired The distress of DIAGS The horror of Towie Star Diags as her brother rushed to hospital with a brain aneurysm Exclusive RAID TERROR Declan Donnelly’s $ 5million home targeted by burglar gang as his family slept But he apparently changed plans at the last minute and hosted a release party for his new album, Whole Lotta Red. Iggy – who shaved his head in October – tweeted: “I would never decide to do something of my own accord that would mean missing an important moment with my son and if you are doing trash.” “Too bad you released an album but you can’t even come to Christmas with yoursson. “Imagine you don’t have your family robbed on Christmas, but you have the daughter you cheated on all my pregnancy at your album party and like magic my son and I can’t come over for Christmas anymore?” TRASH. Iggy Azaelea spends Christmas with son Onyx after criticizing Playboi Carti as trash for being with his mistress and abandoning their baby







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos