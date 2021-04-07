The disruptive creative actor and the music group





NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Dual ‘n’ Duel is a Silicon Valley music group and creative actor start-up. Dual ‘n’ Duel creatively disrupts the one-to-many business model of bands and Hollywood actors. Dual ‘n’ Duel dynamically interacts with human mothers, students and 5.5 billion shareholders from 7 world religions in the 2020s, to co-write their joint online story on spiritual safe-haven assets and silver engineering. Top of Dual ‘n Duel ten the unique features are:

Monky The Man’Actor, Frontman of the group

1. Single birth:Born from the trade secret of the account books of the mass karma of mankind; from STEM in the monastic laboratories of the Eastern Himalayas 2. Unique content: Economic derivative to design a safe haven asset 3. Single power: Powered exclusively by Price & Poor’s entertainment technology 4. United front man: Monky The Man’Actor, a demoted monastic student. Monky The Man’Actor plays the dual role of activist shareholder of +/- 44 years 5. Unique technology: actor and music group in deep learning, growing to be interactive and collaborative with listeners, viewers and readers 6. Unique advantage: Cover the risk of failure of UN goals and the underperformance of world political leaders 7. Unique group members: Network of nodes of music groups of local languages ​​and cultures 8. Unique genre (acting + music): History actor double & duel; The actor and rap-song format is a dramatic musical debate, based on mass-karma account books. 9. Unique acting character: Activist shareholder in the proxy battle ten. Unique scenario: Dual ‘n’ Duel saves the future of humanity, creating a new spiritual economy and money From 3rd quarter 2021, Dual ‘n Duel will announce on the website www.dualnduel.com, the release dates of music albums and e-books for voters in Yes vs. No history: human mothers, Gen Z students, and shareholders of 7 religions. The active social media channels are YouTube, Twitter and Facebook to cover the evolving scenario of the single group. Contact: Media contact name : Monky Monk, Double ‘n duel Band-Frontman Company Name : Price & Poors Inc, 347 Fifth Ave, Suite 1402, New York, NY 10016 contact phone number : 408-835-1372 Twitter 24/7 Questions and answers: @dualNduel WhatsApp Business Chat / Call : +1 408-835-1372 Contact email : [email protected] Website : http://www.dualnduel.com SOURCE Dual n Duel Related links http://www.dualnduel.com

