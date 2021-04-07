Pendry West Hollywood debuts; more openings in the United States





Recent openings in the United States include the first Pendry Hotel in Los Angeles, the debut of the Moxy brand in Oakland, CA, and more. Pendry West Hollywood

Pendry West Hollywood opened as the latest property in the Pendry Hotels & Resorts portfolio and the brand’s first hotel in Los Angeles. Developed in partnership with AECOM Capital, the real estate investment management arm of AECOM, and Combined Properties, a full-service real estate company, Pendry West Hollywood offers 149 rooms and 40 Pendry Residences West Hollywood by Montage Hotels & Resorts; The Britely Private Members Club; a versatile live entertainment venue; a 2,300 square foot ballroom; a projection room; a bowling alley; Spa Pendry; a fitness center and curated art collection. The opening of the hotels also marks the return of celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck to West Hollywood, with the debut of Merois and Ospero by Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group. Located along a full block along the famous Sunset Strip at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Olive Dr. in West Hollywood, the property was designed by architecture and interior design firm Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects and executed by Cuningham Group Architects with interiors by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Moxy Oakland Downtown

Tidewater Capital, a San Francisco-based real estate investment and development firm, has opened the first Moxy Hotel in Oakland, California, Moxy Oakland Downtown. Developed in partnership with Graves Hospitality, the property is the first modular building Moxy in the United States, applying this sustainable construction method to generate less waste and increase the building’s energy efficiency, according to Tidewater. This 172-room boutique hotel offers free Wi-Fi, 434m² meeting space and a fitness center. It also offers a unique bar check-in experience where guests are not only given their room key but also a handcrafted cocktail or soft drink on site. Holiday Inn Express Houston / Staybridge Suites HoustonGalleria Area

American Liberty Hospitality opened the two brands Holiday Inn Express Houston and Staybridge Suites HoustonGalleria Area. The property offers two distinct accommodation experiences and includes 319 keys with 2,600 square feet of shared and flexible meeting and event space. Built by the Houston office of Arch-Con Corporation and designed by MCS Architects, the hotel’s shared offerings include free breakfast, an outdoor pool on a rooftop terrace with rooftop views, rooms for 9 at 11 feet. High ceilings, free Wi-Fi, 24-hour business center, fitness center, dog park, and on-site laundry facilities. All 150 rooms at the Staybridge Suites include full-size refrigerators with ice makers, microwaves, toasters, coffeemakers, dishwashers, and cooking utensils, plus access to free storage units for long-term stays . The Holiday Inn Express has 169 guest rooms. Signature Inn Eugene

RLH Corporation has opened its sixth Signature Inn property, the newly renovated Signature Inn Eugene in Oregon. This property will be the second of its kind in Oregon, after Signature Inn Bend which opened in 2019. Formerly Rodeway Inn Eugene, the two-story, 24-room mid-century property is built around exterior hallways and period elements of colorful design, depending on the company. Facilities include free 43 ”parking. HD TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi, mobile recording, brand-approved white linen bedding, VO5 toiletries, and coffee service in the lobby. The hotel also has a Vintage Music Draper console in the lobby; retro works of art; colorful accent walls; AstroTurf doormats in each room; and mid-century modern furnishings and decor throughout. AC Hotel Missoula Downtown

The AC Hotel Missoula Downtown, Montana’s first Marriott property, opened in the heart of downtown Missoula. The newly built property is managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. The property has 105 rooms spread over six floors, each with a 55-in. flat-screen smart TV with access to streaming content, a built-in desk, a seating area and a bathroom with a rainfall showerhead and Korres toiletries. The hotel also offers an AC kitchen, AC lounge, 935 square feet of meeting space for up to 65 people; a 24/7 fitness studio; valet parking for hotel guests and visitors who require parking to access downtown; and free WiFi in the lobby and public areas. The 7R bar, located on the hotel’s rooftop, is slated to open in early summer.

