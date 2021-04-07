Adnan Virk Brings Cinephile Podcast to Meadowlark Media Adnan Virk Brings Cinephile Podcast to Meadowlark Media





Most of Meadowlark Media’s recent additions could include big names like Jemele Hill, Mike Schur and Adam McKay, but the projects they will be working on have yet to be developed. So John Skipper’s and Dan Le Batard’s new content company likely needed to add established properties to their talent roster. One of those shows was announced Wednesday morning with Adnan Virk bringing his popular “Cinephile” podcast to Meadowlark. He will become a regular contributor to Meadowlark starting in July. Virk appeared on Batard’s “South Beach Sessions” to talk about his move, his podcast, and his long road to a career in broadcasting. “Of everything I’ve done in my career, working at ESPN or MLB Network or DAZN or The GM Shuffle, my NFL pod, Cinephile maybe that’s the one I’m most proud of, ”Virk told Le Batard. “You often hear this expression, ‘a labor of love’. But there is no work here. It’s all about love. Adnan Virk takes his @ CinephilePod to the Meadowlark Medias Le Batard and Friends network: pic.twitter.com/MS00y47J6j – The IC workstation (@ClippelBoardy) April 7, 2021 Related: Michael Lombardi and Adnan Virk Have New Podcast The GM Shuffle, Breaking Down Draft, Jeffery Simmons & More Virk produced Cinephile since 2016, which includes in-depth discussions of award nominees and successful releases, TV shows, interviews with actors like Robert De Niro and Mahershala Ali, discussions with filmmakers and critics, relevant news from the industry and rankings such as “Kevin Costner’s Best Movies”. “People who know such things have told me that Adnan Virk has as much reach as anyone in broadcasting, but I just never liked him,” Le Batard said in the official statement announcing this decision. “This polite, cheerful energy is annoying and… what?” What did we do?!? What do you mean we hired him? How did he breach Meadowlark’s security? How was this done without my knowledge? Related: Meadowlark announces Jim Brockmire podcast, with Hank Azaria in person interviewing sports media luminaries In addition to joining Cinephile on the “Le Batard and Friends” podcast network, Virk will also appear on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and presumably will not be kept on hold for 20 minutes as it has in the past or will have to sneak into the show. After leaving ESPN in 2019, Virk worked for MLB Network and NHL Network, as well as DAZN and the Cadence13 podcast network. Working under Skipper at ESPN and DAZN, and appearing on The Batard, it was surely natural that he joined his former boss and colleague in their new company. “Adnan is a unique talent, the kind of broadcaster who can thrive in any sport and in any environment,” Skipper said in the Meadowlark statement. “We were thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome a friend who offers a diverse voice and shares our desire to create high quality content that transcends the boundaries of sport.” Related: Adnan Virk – I am hurt that I have been so replaceable in doing something that I thought was relatively benign. By ESPN standards, he’s right.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos