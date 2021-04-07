Bollywood actor quits social media – News

Actor Amit Sadh posted what will likely be his last Instagram post on Wednesday. In the post, he informed fans that he is quitting social media for good.

In a long note, the actor said that in these difficult times of the pandemic, he was not right to spam people with meaningless messages.

“I am logging out. Recent events have made me think about whether I should publish my photos and reels. Especially when my city of Bombay and the whole state are under strict restrictions on Covid, the whole country is going through a rough time. I believe my post and the gym workouts reels, the stupid things I do will not cure or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism of anyone. Personally, I think that the best way to be sensitive to the situation is to pray and hope for things to get better, ”he wrote in the post.

In his post, he also urged people to help those in need, especially daily betting.

Amit ended his three-para post by thanking the fans and assuring them that he is not abandoning them. The actor also asked all of his fans to take care of themselves, help the needy, pay wages on time and be safe.