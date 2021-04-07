CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center’s 6-Point Plan for Bulk Payments Success

Write for the harvard business review, Derek Haas – CEO of Vanguard Health—And Jamie Chang – CCO at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (HPMC): Describe the six steps HPMC took to be successful CMS“Pooled Payments for the Advanced Model of Improvement of Care (BPCIA).

What are group payment programs?

HPMC 6-step plan

1. Develop the right team and good governance



Once enrolled in BPCIA, HPMC developed a new continuing care team (CCT) dedicated to BPCIA, Haas and Chang write, which was responsible for identifying probable BPCIA patients and who would follow confirmed BPCIA patients from hospitalization until hospitalization. 90 days after release. Among other post-discharge duties, TCC worked with case management to determine appropriate levels of care for patients with BPCIA after discharge and provided access to a 24/7 nursing helpline. 7 to avoid unnecessary use of emergencies.

To keep everything on track, a multi-disciplinary group of stakeholders, including the CCT, met weekly and reviewed the hospital’s list of patients who could potentially be placed in the BPCIA program by Medicare, reviewing the goals of each patient and, where appropriate, developing action plans. for those who need advance planning or palliative care in a hospital setting.

Meanwhile, HPMC’s management team met monthly to review program performance, analyze the impact of improvement initiatives, and discuss any future opportunities to improve costs and results after discharge. , write Haas and Chang, while HPMC’s board of directors met quarterly to review finances and approve contracts with suppliers.

2. Take advantage of analytics

In 2018, to help prepare for BPCIA, HPMC partnered with Avant-garde Health to determine areas of care where it would adopt bulk payments. Once enrolled, HPMC was able to use Avant-Garde analytics to predict the cost of the package for each patient and compare the expected costs for patients to CMS’s target prices.



Avant-garde also provided HPMC with an analysis of the performance of post-acute care providers used by patients with BPCIA and performance measures compared to that of peer hospitals, helping to identify potential areas for improvement. Additionally, the company has helped HPMC engage its physicians with scorecards, quality metrics, and more for their patients in the program.

3. Focus on the management of post-acute care expenses

When she enrolled in BPCIA, HPMC set up a post-discharge clinic on campus for patients, only to learn that she didn’t appeal to patients. As a result, HPMC closed the clinic and instead moved to a home care model with a team of nurses and patient navigators, write Haas and Chang.

By providing home care, HPMC has found it to be able to improve patient adherence and increase the number of patients contacting their care team rather than going to the emergency room.

According to Hass and Chang, HPMC also contracted with a health information exchange company to notify HPMC when a BPCIA patient presented for care at a hospital that worked with the organization, allowing HPMC to ensure that patient care was coordinated with the CCT team.

HPMC has also regularly met and worked with qualified nursing facilities to improve care.

4. Improve end-of-life care

HPMC launched an inpatient palliative care program and began proactively educating patients and families about the benefits of palliative care, write Haas and Chang.

The hospital found that offering advanced care planning discussions helped ensure patients had access to end-of-life care options like palliative care. HPMC was also able to educate physicians on end-of-life care.



5. Get doctor buy-in

HPMC’s medical staff are independent, which means it was important to align the team’s financial incentives with the BPCIA program, write Haas and Chang.

To accomplish this, HPMC offered medical staff sharing arrangements in which physicians would share the money HPMC earned in BPCIA, but would not lose money if HPMC did not meet CMS spending targets – an incentive. which, together with actionable data provided via patient scorecards and quality measurements, “has led many physicians to collaborate more fully with HPMC”.

6. Make coding efficient

Prior to enrolling in the BPCIA, the HPMC coding team only reviewed the documentation after a patient was discharged – meaning the DRG, or the code used to determine whether a patient would be eligible for the BPCIA, might not be awarded until one to two weeks after discharge, Haas and Chang write.

Once HPMC was enrolled in BPCIA, the hospital went through the literature review each day for each patient to ensure that a patient’s DRG was immediately identified, allowing HPMC to more effectively identify patients. BPCIA likely, to engage with these patients from the start of their stay and help these patients. identify the right type of post-discharge care.

HPMC sees success with BPCIA

Since HPMC joined BPCIA in 2018, it has experienced success in three key areas, write Haas and Chang:

Reduced readmissions; Reduced spending on skilled nursing and inpatient rehabilitation care; and Reduction in physician billing.

Specifically, HPMC has seen medical care for patients cost 15% less than CMS targets. HPMC has also seen death rates after the 90-day release for seven packages it has participated in since launching its BPCIA efforts – including three cardiac packages and four medical and critical care – drop by nine percentage points, while 90-day readmission rates in these batches fell five percentage points. And because of those early successes, HPMC added two neurological care packages in 2020 before expanding to participate in all packages it is eligible for in 2021.

“As HPMC shows, with the commitment of all stakeholders – patients, physicians, hospital staff and post-acute care facilities – it is possible to generate significant improvements in the quality of care and costs within a period of time. relatively short time, “write Haas and Chang (Haas / Chang, harvard business review, 3/30).