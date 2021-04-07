Nikki Glaser learns to love herself | Entertainment

Connect with us

In the new FX / Hulu documentary, “Hysterical,” viewers are treated with the stories of the female comics playing there, the scars of childhood and all.

For Nikki glaser, among the comedians featured in the film, his childhood included overwhelming feelings of being an ugly duckling, multiple insecurities, a need for attention, and an eating disorder. For years, she tried to fill the void with time on stage and project after project, explaining that the “workaholic” had become her drug.

She was stand up every night, without many breaks, when the coronavirus pandemic struck. She returned home to live with her parents in St. Louis, MO. It changed her whole outlook on life, her family and herself.

“I love them [my parents]. Everybody [thought moving home] was going to break us and people would say to me, “I could never live with my parents”. And I’m like, “I couldn’t live with your parents either.” Your parents suck, ”Glaser joked in a recent interview with CNN.

She describes her parents as cowardly and open-minded.

“They liked the same TV as me,” she says. “And they are so funny.”

“I know they will go away someday,” she added. “I really stopped and was like, ‘You will truly miss that someday. And I’m trying to stay in the moment.'”

Glaser is having such a great time with her family, she decided to stay in Saint-Louis, where she rents an apartment with her best friend and hosts a podcast.

“I live in an apartment in St. Louis and I don’t know what the next step is,” Glaser said. “When other cities open up, I might find a place in Los Angeles and New York or just visit there. But I really found out during the pandemic that I can have a big presence in Hollywood and New York ever since. St. Louis, I just have to do it. Take a flight southwest. “

Glaser welcomes his news Podcast, “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” produced by Will Ferrell and iHeartMedia’s Big Money Players Network, from her living room each morning. She said it was perhaps her all-time favorite project and that it had led to a deep self-esteem she had never experienced before.

“Turns out I’m enjoying myself for the first time in my life, like, I really have self-esteem, which is kind of kryptonite for a comedian, but this podcast isn’t just a comedy, I kind of see it as me- helping, ”Glaser said.“ And by that I mean, I hate to say it’s like a therapy session because it’s not, but I’m an open book on this podcast in a way that I’m not even with my closest friends. “

Glaser, who also has a reality show on the bridge, a comedy pilot she sold about cancellation culture and animation duties on a dating contest show, said she would like possibly include his family in the podcast.

“People love them. And, they really are, my parents deserve to be on camera and broadcast. They’re definitely potential celebrities in their own right,” Glaser laughs. “I like to give them this opportunity later in life.”

Glaser said she would like to do the podcast for as long as possible.

“It’s something that I never want to walk away from, that I can do forever,” she said. And I never really approached anything that way. I am terrified of engagement. Like buying a 500 Q-tips account is too much for me, “she says.” I’ve been lucky because I’ve been doing this for three weeks now and it’s the best thing I’ve had. never made. And I look forward to it every day. I am so grateful and lucky to be able to [do it.]”

“It’s not lost on me,” she said, acknowledging the widespread personal and professional losses that many have suffered over the past year. “I wake up everyday. I started praying during the summer too. Like I found my version of God, even though I’ve always been an atheist. I’m just more spiritual and I’m not also selfish. I want to help more people. “

“I want everything I do, whether it’s funny or not, to also tick the ‘Does this make people feel good? “

And that includes itself.

“Not everything is a success or a breakup,” she says. “And I’m just a lot easier on myself. And I feel compelled to share the secrets I’ve learned from reading self-help books, talking to smart people, and listening to podcasts and meditating in the most acceptable way that isn’t Preachy. This is not a goop podcast. It’s a comedy podcast, but I also have a post. I want everyone to be happy. Including myself. Yeah. “

