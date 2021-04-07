Hollywood Undead Announces Latest Virtual House Party: Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged Event





Los Angeles party legends Hollywood Undead are back with the announcement of their latest live event, Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged. Following the Hollywood Undead House Party triumph last December, the spring event will take place on Friday, April 30 at 4 p.m. PDT and will be available on video-on-demand for 72 hours. From the groups’ formation in 2005 to their recent 2020 adventure in the digital content curation space, Hollywood Undead has always been dedicated to producing memorable performances for their fans in every form available. Unchained Undead promises their typical exciting concert experience, but in a more intimate setting where fans from all over the world can join us and experience an unforgettable array of hits, deep cuts, special guests and never-before-played tracks. This live stream is definitely a great opportunity to show yourself, to let fans know that you still want that shit, said Dylan Alvarez (also known as Funny Man) in the YouTube promo video. It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, adds Charlie Scene. It’s exciting to take some songs that you wrote years ago and play them in a new way. As soon as I heard the first note, I knew it was going to be special. Produced in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents, early bird tickets to Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged are now on sale. They are available with a variety of packages ranging from standard tickets to packages with exclusive t-shirts, hoodies, autographed posters and a limited number of virtual dating packages (accompanied by a souvenir video). The group’s latest releases in 2020 include their sixth studio album, New Kingdom, Vol. 1 and its follow-up and its latest version, New Kingdom, Vol. 2. With the popularity of playlist skipping, Hollywood Undead defied stylistic boundaries from day one, selling tours with their genre-merging style and immersive concert experiences, something they can’t wait to return to. I love to play music. I love our fans. I love being able to do what we can do. It’s a huge blessing, shared singer George “Johnny 3 Tears”. Buy tickets and packages with Early Bird prices here and watch the official Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged trailer below. Photo by Cameron Nunez







