‘Thank Goodness, We’re Open’ event series returns to downtown Norfolk with live music, happy hours and more





NORFOLK, VA – Norfolk Festevents Thank Goodness Were Open The TGWO series of events returns to Town Point Park at the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. The series of events includes live music, movie nights, comedy shows, happy hours, and more. Events include the two-day Bayou Drive-Thru event and multiple Chip & Sip dates. The Bayou Drive-Thru is a Cajun culinary and musical event featuring fresh Gulf crayfish, donuts, jambalaya and more. Organizers say the drive-through event will also feature live music in the park with performances by Hot Gumbo Brass Band, Audacity Brass Brand and Louisianas, Jonathon Boogie Long. More details, including an official menu and music program, will be announced in the future. Chip & Sip is a waterfront happy hour golf experience that includes interactive water-based target golf game All events are free and open to the public on a first come, first served basis, with capacity limits due to COVID-19 guidelines. Here’s a look at the full schedule of events: DAY EVENT TIME COST Thursday April 15 Reggae On The River with Natures Child (Reggae) 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release Friday April 16 Jazz Night In The Park with Raw Jazz (Smooth Jazz) 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release Saturday April 17th Elizabeth River Trail Time Treats 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Release Live music in the park with Paper Aliens (Funk Rock) 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release Thursday April 22 Live music in the park with Brackish Water Jamboree (Bluegrass) 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release Friday 23 April Live music in the park with Wonderland (Rock / Pop) 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release Saturday April 24 Elizabeth River Trail Time Treats 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Release Live music in the park with Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos (Blues) 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release Thursday April 29 Live music in the park with Tumbao Salsero (Salsa) 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release Saturday May 1 Chip & Sip: A Happy Hour Golf Experience 12 pm-4pm Release* CoCo movie night in the park 6 pm-10pm Release Thursday May 6 Elizabeth River Trail Time Treats 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Release Friday May 7 Live music in the park with to be determined 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release Saturday May 8 Comedy of errors with the Virginia Stage Company 1 p.m. to 1 p.m. Release Thursday May 13 Chip & Sip: A Happy Hour Golf Experience 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release* Friday May 14 Bayou Drive-Thru 4 pm-9pm Release Saturday May 15th Bayou Drive-Thru 4 pm-9pm Release Thursday, May 20 Live music in the park with The River Boyz (Country / Rock) 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release Friday May 21 Picnic in the park with 757 Crave 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release Saturday May 22 Comedy Night with Tommy Drake and PUSH Comedy 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release Thursday May 27 Chip & Sip: A Happy Hour Golf Experience 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release* Friday May 28 Live music in the park with to be determined 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release Saturday May 29 Live music in the park with to be determined 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Release * Entry to Chip & Sip is free, but the game of Target golf is a paid experience. The organizers have created guidelines here. eines to ensure the safety of COVID-19, including wearing a mask. Masks or masks are mandatory at all times, except when eating or drinking. Customers are also required to remain in their designated social circle, except when purchasing food and drink or using the restroom. Each social circle is limited to a maximum of four people. Gatherings at the bar, food truck or on stage will not be allowed. You can bring a chair or blanket to relax and bring a personal cooler with food and non-alcoholic drinks. No pets are allowed, according to state guidelines. For more information, click here.







