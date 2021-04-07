Bollywood Roundup: Diana Penty, Disha Patani, Amit Sadh and more …

Diana Penty reveals ‘cool’ trick for dealing with lockdown and curfews

Bombay– Actress Diana Penty revealed her lockdown and curfew stress on Wednesday, along with a throwback image she posted in a dark blue swimsuit.

“And that’s how I take curfews, lockdowns and this crazy, crazy heat … too bad that’s a throwback,” she wrote with the Instagram image, adding a word of warning: “Stay safe everyone.”

The actress announced her first Malayalam film starring Dulqar Salmaan some time ago. The untitled project went to the ground. She will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s “Shiddat” alongside Mohit Raina and Radhika Madan.

Disha Patani sports washboard abs

Bombay– Actress Disha Patani shows off washboard abs in a new mirror selfie she posted on Wednesday.

The actress has been training at home since gyms closed due to the lockdown. Disha continues to give fans insight into her training schedule and technique to stay in shape.

In the latest Instagram post, the “Malang” actress wears black shorts paired with a gray sports bra, and she looks sexy and fit at the same time. While she chose not to write anything about the stories, she used emoticons of a flower and a dog to express her mood.

Disha will next be seen in “Ek Villain Returns” and “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”. She also has “K-Tina” coming up.

Amit Sadh leaves social media

Bombay– Actor Amit Sadh posted what will likely be his last Instagram post on Wednesday. In the post, he informed fans that he is quitting social media for good. In a long note, the actor said that in these difficult times of the pandemic, he was not right to spam people with meaningless messages.

“I’m going offline. Recent events have made me think about whether I should publish my photos and reels. Especially when my city of Mumbai and the whole state are under strict Covid restrictions, the whole country is going through a tough time. I believe my post and my gym workout reels, the stupid things I do, won’t cure or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism of anyone. Personally, I think the best way to be sensitive to the situation is to pray and hope things get better, ”he wrote in the post.

In his post, he also urged people to help those in need, especially daily betting.

Amit ended his three-para post by thanking the fans and assuring them that he is not abandoning them. The actor also asked all of his fans to take care of themselves, help the needy, pay wages on time and be safe.

Salman Khan unveils cover of Kabir Bedi memoir

Bombay– Actor Kabir Bedi kicked off the cover of his upcoming memoir ‘Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor’. The cover was launched digitally by actor Salman Khan on Facebook on Wednesday.

In his interaction with Salman, Bedi recounted a series of fascinating anecdotes that he wrote down in the book.

Wishing Kabir Bedi good luck with the book, Salman said, “Your personality as a star and a human being is pure, so anything that comes out of this book would come straight from your heart and soul. It will be a great read and I hope many people will learn from your shared experiences.

Bedi said at the event: “It is indeed a special moment for me that GQ and Salman Khan unveil the cover of my book. GQ represents the best style. And Salman is a person with a heart of gold who has been a good friend to me. My book is the story of a middle class boy from Delhi who becomes an international star. It’s also about the successes I’ve seen, the emotional traumas I’ve been through, how I survived the worst of them and ended up realizing myself.

“Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor” talks about the ups and downs in Kabir Bedi’s professional and personal life, his tumultuous relationships including marriage and divorce, why his beliefs have changed, his setbacks heartbreaking, his exciting days in India, Europe and Hollywood, and how he made India proud.

The book is scheduled for release with Westland Publications on April 19.

Aamna Sharif opens her OTT debut in ‘Damaged 3’

Bombay– TV star Aamna Sharif is excited about her OTT debut with the third season of the popular web series “Damaged”.

“As an actor, I am naturally pushed towards strong characters who add value to the telling of a story. The “ Damaged ” franchise featured interesting female characters who bring the story to life around them, which intrigued me about the series. Reading the script for the third installment, I was hooked on my character’s enigmatic personality with deeply ingrained secrets but a strong, confident, tough and unapologetic person who lives by their rules, ”Aamna said.

“I’m excited to start this journey and be a part of a story that I’ve loved, I hope audiences also resonate with the same feelings of my character,” she added.

The psychological crime drama web series “Damaged” saw Amruta Khanvilkar star in the first season, followed by Hina Khan in the second season. (IANS)