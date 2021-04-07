2021 Emmys: Best Supporting Actor in Drama Predictions

Last year’s winner: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Still eligible: No.

Hot series: Peter Dinklage was the last actor to achieve back-to-back wins in the Best Supporting Actor, Drama category, and that was just a few years ago: 2018-2019. Before that, you have to go back to 1995-1996 to find a new winner, when Ray Walston won two Emmys for “Picket Fences”. Billy Crudup will have a chance to defend his title when “The Morning Show” returns, but he won’t be repeating this year, as Season 2 won’t be released on time.

Fun fact: While it’s rare for a single actor to win consecutive years (only eight have, and only one in the past 25 years), the programs fare slightly better and the winners are recurring. still surface regularly. Joe Pantoliano and Michael Imperioli won the Supporting Category for “The Sopranos” in 2003 and 2004, while Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and John Spencer won for “The West Wing” between 2000 and 2002. (Additionally, each of the three Aaron Paul Emmy wins were separated by one year and “Lost” won twice in three years from 2007 to 2009.)

Notable ineligible series: Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass on “The Morning Show” (season 2 will not be eligible); Nicolas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen in “Succession” (season 3 should not be eligible); Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks in “Better Call Saul” (season 6 will not be eligible); Jeffrey Wright in “Westworld” (season 4 will not be eligible); David Harbor in “Stranger Things” (season 4 should not be eligible)

At the bottom of this page are predictions from Ben Travers, Associate Editor of IndieWire, for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all of our predictions, so be sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2020 race. Voting for the 2021 Emmys will take place June 17 – 28 June (with polling closing at 10 p.m. PT). Emmy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 13. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented in September, on one (or more) date (s) to be determined. The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 19. CBS is broadcasting the ceremony.

The state of the race

Support races across genres are always hard to predict, given the sheer number of submissions, but this year’s crop of theater actors can be nearly impossible. For starters, the category is likely to feature eight nominees for the second time only. Last year marked the first expansion, but only one of the nominees for 2020 remains eligible in 2021. That’s right. Seven of the eight slots go unclaimed, which means there is a huge opportunity for various series to gain a foothold at the Emmy by winning one, two, or even three nominations.

Let’s start with who will likely stick around: Bradley Whitford won his first nomination for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in the Guest Actor category, and after winning that trophy in 2019, he landed a nomination in Support of the Year. last. Expect the seven-time nominee and the three-time winner to return, and there may be more “Handmaid’s” cast with him. Joseph Fiennes has not been nominated since 2018, but this year’s drop in competition could put him back in the race. Max Minghella was never nominated for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” but never say never with this show: his cast has performed extremely well with voters for three seasons.

Netflix, meanwhile, is hoping Tobias Menzies can follow in the footsteps of former “Crown” nominees (Matt Smith in 2019 and John Lithgow, who won, in 2018) and earn his first nomination. There’s also Jonathan Bailey from “Bridgerton” to consider and Ben Barnes from “Shadow and Bone”. Disney + will bet on Giancarlo Esposito to go from a nod as a guest actor in season 1 to a supporting actor nomination in season 2 for “The Mandalorian,” and NBC is hoping whoever showed up. for Chris Sullivan in 2019 will put the “This Is Us” actor’s name on their ballots again this year.

HBO, meanwhile, has a host of serious contenders. Michael Kenneth Williams has been nominated four times in the past six years, and he has excellent luck at No.5 with “Lovecraft Country”. The return of “In Treatment,” a half-hour drama whose cast has resonated with TV Academy voters in the past, may well bode Season 4 co-stars Anthony Ramos, John Benjamin Hickey and even Joel Kinnaman. Then there’s “Perry Mason,” which stars 12-time nominee and six-time winner John Lithgow, as well as beloved “Barry” contestant Stephen Root. (Shea Whigham and Chris Chalk also deserve to be considered for their first Emmy nominations.) To round out HBO’s top supporting stars, two long shots deserve: Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi) delivered a passionate turn but measured in Luca Guadagnino. “We are who we are,” and Ken Leung is the oldest stage thief in a youth group on “Industry”.

With many more names bouncing around the city, it will be difficult to discern who is making the most noise until June has arrived, but one thing is for sure: there will be plenty of new faces in the cast of the cast. support.

Nominees predicted:

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Michael Kenneth Williams, “Lovecraft Country” Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” John Lithgow, “Perry Mason” Anthony Ramos, “In Treatment” John Benjamin Hickey, “In Process” Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Jonathan Bailey, “Bridgerton”

Candidates: Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”; Chris Sullivan, “This is Us”; Asia Kate Dillon, “Billions”; Ryan Jamaal Swain, “Pose”; Joel Kinnaman, “In Process”; Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Wes Bentley, “Yellowstone”; Richard Cabral, “Mayans MC”; Gabriel Bateman, “The Mosquito Coast”

In a perfect world: Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), “We Are Who We Are”; Ken Leung, “Industry”; Michael Stuhlbarg, “Your Honor”

