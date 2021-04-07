Entertainment
Ken Burns’ new documentary explores the life of Ernest Hemingways
A new documentary series follows the life of one of the world’s greatest writers who was also born and raised in Oak Park Ernest Hemingway.
The suburban Chicago native was one of the greatest writers of the 20th century, and the man behind classics like A farewell to arms and For whom the bell rings.
It’s a grand, complicated, dark and romantic tale, director Ken Burns said of the author, whose life and style reached legendary proportions almost 60 years after his death. But at the heart of it is someone struggling to find a new way to express 20th century things in basic, elementary language.
Reset spoke with acclaimed documentary makers Burns and Lynn Novick to talk about their new six-hour three-part documentary, Hemingway, aired on PBS on three consecutive nights this week. The couple crafted the story from the prolific letters and documents left by the writer, which Novick said revealed his inner life to what he was thinking about at any given moment.
Here are the edited highlights of the conversation.
On a more vulnerable Hemingway
Burns: It is the story of one of the greatest writers of the twentieth century, and of a person who had a profound effect not only on American literature, but on all of world literature and who nonetheless has the most personal life. more complicated. He created such an impenetrable mythology, it took us, Lynn and I, six and a half years just to pierce the veils of that kind of over-excited masculinity to reach a more vulnerable, more empathetic, and more interesting Ernest Hemingway.
On his family and his upbringing in Oak Park
Burns: At first glance, he had this comfortable middle-class life in Oak Park, an affluent Chicago suburb. And yet there is a family history of mental illness. Indeed, in this nuclear family, four of the eight members of its immediate family, two parents and six children, will die at their own hands. And her mother is kind of nervous and dramatic, and is dramatizing herself, all the characteristics Hemingway will have.
His father’s suicide pushes him to reconsider everything. Hemingway sees him as a coward and yet blames the mother. It’s a very complicated dynamic. In the midst of an outwardly prosperous suburban life, there is a very tragic and complicated family. And all of this will add to World War I PTSD, concussions, alcoholism and other things [that are] will inevitably go wrong for Ernest Miller Hemingway.
On his near-death experience in World War I
Novick: It’s probably fair to say that he was a different person after the war, and he could have said it himself. After an explosion in which he was seriously injured with multiple shrapnel wounds, his leg was torn to pieces and he had a large head injury, he said he felt his soul leave his body. It was like a handkerchief out of a pocket, floating and returning. And it was a burning and traumatic experience and probably also a deeply spiritual existential experience that never left him. So he had an idea very early on about the fragility of life, that everything can be taken away, that you can’t control your own destiny. These are existential human themes.
On Hemingways’ love for love and how grief shaped his life
Burns: Hemingway was a serial monogamist. He loved to fall in love. But upon receiving a letter from Dear John of his first love, I think, really, totally supported him in an existential way similar to the experience of WWI at 18.
I think he enjoyed the romance of it. He is very loving and he understands the intimacy between a man and a woman.
But much of what we call misogyny in stories and in real life is rightful, inexcusable, and unforgivable.
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity. Tap Listen to listen to the entire conversation.
picture credit
