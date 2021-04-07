Kangana Ranaut says she has received secret calls from Akshay Kumar and others, praising Thalaivi; slams the “ film mafia terror ”

Actor Kangana Ranaut tweeted Wednesday evening that she had received secret calls and messages from many big stars praising her work in Thalaivi. She named Akshay Kumar as one of them.

In response to a tweet praising her work, she wrote: “Bollywood is so unfriendly that even praising me can get people in trouble, I got many calls and secret messages even from big stars like @ akshaykumar, they rented @Thalaivithefilm trailer to heaven but unlike Alia and Deepika movies they can’t openly praise it. Mafia terror of cinema. “Screenwriter Aniruddha Guha wrote:” Kangana Ranaut is an exceptional actor, once in a generation. “

“Wishing that an art industry could be objective in matters of art, and not indulge in power play and politics in cinema, my political opinions and my spirituality should not make me a target of intimidation, harassment and isolation, but if they do, then obviously I’m going to win, ”she added.

On his birthday in March, Thalaivi’s trailer was unveiled. The film chronicles the life and times of actor-politician J Jayalalithaa. Kangana had won praise for the trailer. While directors like Ram Gopal Varma and Hansal Mehta and Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni had praised her, most of Bollywood had remained silent.

Kangana had recently shared an old comeback video, showing her praises to Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt in the past and berating them for never returning the favor. She had said: “There is not a single actress in this industry that I have not supported or praised here is proof, but none of them have ever shown support or praise for me. , have you ever thought why? Why are they ganging up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work?

Kangana has also been very busy shooting for her films Dhaakad and Tejas. She was last seen in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi in 2019.