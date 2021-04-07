“ Bachelor in Paradise, ” ABC’s “ Bachelorette ” premieres

The single person The franchise has been busy since the end of its problematic cycle with Matt James.

ABC set dates for the premiere of the recently announced announcement on Wednesday. Bachelorette season with Katie Thurston and confirmed this summer fallout Bachelor in Paradise will return indeed. The 17th season of The bachelorette, the first of two seasons of the female-led series slated for 2021, kicks off on June 7. Once this is complete, the franchise will revert to paradisefor season seven on August 16.

The second 2021 cycle of The bachelorette, which will play Michelle Young, is slated to air in the fall (a premiere date has yet to be announced).

The news of paradisethe return means that the Single the franchise will take over on Monday evenings for consecutive television seasons. The planned “senior” spinoff, which had been envisioned for a fall slot in the pre-pandemic era, a source notes, also remains ongoing and has been running casting calls since the most recent.Singleseason.

Bachelor in Paradise, which brings together former beach contestants in Mexico, has been postponed for the 2020 summer season due to the pandemic. After establishing a COVID-safe production plan with the 2020 season of The bachelorette, which was filmed at a resort town in Palm Springs, and the 2021 cycle of The single person, which was filmed at a resort town in Pennsylvania, the team behind the franchise will now apply their “bubble” plan to paradise. (A filming location has yet to be announced.) Additionally, the cast will have three seasons of recent contestants to pick, in addition to contestants from previous seasons. “Breakout fan favorites from The single person The franchise is back and ready for a second (or third) chance to find love, ”the ABC synopsis read, hinting at the return of familiar faces.

The bachelorette, meanwhile, has been in production in New Mexico shortly after James Single season ended in mid-March. Thurston and Young, both from his season, were announced as the 2021 Bachelorettes during The single person special final.

ABC’s decision to dub the franchise produced by Warner Bros. TV and Next Entertainment for the summer comes amid a controversial period for the veteran franchise. James’ season as the first Black Bachelor, which was supposed to be historic and reflect behind-the-scenes changes to make the franchise more inclusive, ultimately revealed systemic issues in the reality series over its continued handling of the race. The racially insensitive behavior in the recent past of winner Rachael Kirkconnell and host Chris Harrison’s initial problematic defense of his behavior has led to widespread backlash and criticism of how the historic 25th season has played out both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

In response to criticism, ABC and Warner Bros. announced that Harrison would continue his hiatus and not return to host the first round of The bachelorette. Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe take up her hosting duties instead; a host, or hosts, for Bachelor in Paradise have not yet been announced. As previously reported, Harrison’s future with the franchise remains in the air. Harrison, meanwhile, retained the services of prosecutor Bryan Freedman, Hollywood journalist confirmed.

The fallout from the current events surrounding the franchise has prompted executive producers to respond to lingering criticism from former Rachel Lindsay, which has pushed the franchise to diversify its decision makers.The single personfranchise, we are committed to improving the BIPOC representation of our team, including in the ranks of executive producers. These are important steps in making a fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that reflects our world, ”ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon said, announcing that Harrison, who is also a producer, will not be returning anytime soon. to come up.

Left inside The single personJames’ wake is James, who called off his relationship with Kirkconnell due to controversy and quit the franchise in a nutshell, including one he looks forward to seeing “institutional change happen.” Many Bachelor Nation stars have publicly expressed their disappointment with the franchise, choosing to take a wait-and-see approach to how the changes plan to be implemented. Viewers expressed this sentiment; in a recent column for THRLongtime columnist and viewer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar noted, “The show’s producers have a responsibility to delay making the substantial changes that have been publicly called for in recent years. … Further, their inability to scrutinizing candidates with a questionable history of behavior makes it seem as though they do not find these past indiscretions problematic. “

The bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise are produced by Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Creator Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.