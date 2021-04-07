Entertainment
Disneyland Opening Day: Which rides will be open?
With Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopening on April 30 and tickets on sale starting next week, potential park visitors are wondering what to expect there. The most significant changes will be COVID-19 safety protocols, and not all rides and attractions will be available.
Here’s a list of rides and attractions that should be on offer at Anaheim theme parks when they open their doors to visitors, along with links to the Times’ previous coverage for a look at history and lore. from Disneylands. Here is a list of attractions that will always be closed.
Disneyland
Alice in Wonderland
Astro Orbitor
Disneyland takes a step back to move forward – March 22, 1996
Autopy
Tomorrowland revamps part of its past on June 29, 2000
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
What’s old is still old for Disneylands Big Thunder Mountain March 11, 2014
Casey Jr. Circus Train
Disneyland Railroad
Walt Disneys’ first love lives on at this historic California ranch May 24, 2018
Dumbo the flying elephant
Want your own Disneyland Dumbo? An authentic Skyway car? Why the history of the park will be auctioned on August 16, 2018
Go Coaster Gadgets
New attraction: Disney ceases operations on January 27, 1993
Haunted house
Unearthing the Ghosts of the Disneylands Haunted Mansion October 16, 2015
Adventure in Indiana Jones
He built a temple of the zoom: Tony Baxter is the mastermind behind Disneylands Indiana Jones Adventure February 26, 1995
The world is small
It’s a small world after all; emblematic merry-go-round celebrates its 50th anniversary August 3, 2014
King Arthur’s Carousel
Make circles for children November 14, 2013
Crazy tea party
Meet the legendary amusement ride maker who invented the modern theme park January 4, 2016
Main Street Vehicles
How Main Street, USA is rooted in the childhood of Walt Disneys Missouri July 10, 2015
Riverboat Mark Twain
Disneyland Waterway Drainage Reveals Guest Lost Items May 4, 2010
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Race
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is a fully made Star Wars toy May 29, 2019
Mr. Toads Wild Ride
Disney voice over actors bring theme park rides to life July 28, 2015
Peter Pans flight
Disneyland Adds New Special Effects To Classic Rides May 4, 2015
Pinocchios Daring Journey
Pirates of the Caribbean
Disneylands Pirates of the Caribbean: 50 Years of Change July 7, 2017
Roger Rabbits Toon Spin Car
Disneyland Previews Roger Rabbit Ride November 19, 1993
Snow whites enchanted wish
Space Mountain
Splash Mountain
Disney to replace Splash Mountain Song of the South theme with Princess and the Frog June 25, 2020
Star Tours The adventures continue
The Star Tours 2.0 adventure began a long time ago at Skywalker Ranch May 20, 2011
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a new hope for Galaxys Edge? December 4, 2019
Observations of surprised characters
Treehouse of Tarzans
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
New teddy bear? Nah April 10, 2003
Walt Disney Enchanted Tiki Room
One of the first Disneyland creators conquered Walt Disney with his reputation as a rebel September 7, 2018
Disney california adventure
Pixar Pier Games
Pixar Pier is Disney’s latest effort to energize California Adventure June 21, 2018
Goofys Sky School
Review: Goofys Sky School roller coaster June 28, 2011
Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout!
How Disney Installed a Guardians of the Galaxy Space-Age Power Plant in a Theme Park May 26, 2017
Incredicoaster
How Disneys Paradise Pier, the antithesis of Walt, became California Adventures Pixar Pier June 22, 2018
Emotional whirlwind upside down
Jessies Critter Carousel
Jumpin jellyfish
Luigis Rollickin Roadsters
Disney California Adventure Begins with Cars Lands Luigis Rollickin Roadsters March 12, 2016
Maters Junkyard Jamboree
How Disney Imaginers Turned Carland Into Cars Land March 19, 2014
Mickeys PhilharMagic
Monsters, Inc. Mike and Sulley to the rescue!
Pixar Pal-A-Round (swinging and not swinging)
Radiator spring racers
The real inspirations of Route 66 behind Disney Cars Land January 5, 2013
Silly symphonic swings
Soarin in the world
Disneys’ restarted Soarin journey takes off over landmarks around the world June 22, 2016
Observations of surprised characters
The Little Mermaid Ariels Underwater Adventure
Little Mermaid Dark Ride is just the ticket for the kids June 1, 2011
Toy Story Midway Mania!
Disney Ride takes video games to a whole new level June 17, 2008
Turtle Talk with Crush
What will always be closed
Some of these attractions are closed for renovation. The rest will not be available due to pandemic precautions.
Disneyland:
Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters (closed for renovation)
Chip n Dale Treehouse
Davy Crocketts Explorer Canoes
Disneyland Monorail
Find Nemo Submarine Voyage
Goofys Playhouse
Jungle cruise (closed for renovation)
Main Street Cinema
Matterhorn Bobsleds (closed for renovation)
Columbia Sailboat
Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough
Storybook Land Canal Boats
Disney California Adventure:
Grizzly River Run (closed for renovation)
Golden Zephyr
Red car cart
