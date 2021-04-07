Disneyland Opening Day: Which rides will be open?





With Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopening on April 30 and tickets on sale starting next week, potential park visitors are wondering what to expect there. The most significant changes will be COVID-19 safety protocols, and not all rides and attractions will be available. Here’s a list of rides and attractions that should be on offer at Anaheim theme parks when they open their doors to visitors, along with links to the Times’ previous coverage for a look at history and lore. from Disneylands. Here is a list of attractions that will always be closed. Disneyland Alice in Wonderland Astro Orbitor Riders on the retro ride of the Astro Orbitor in Disneylands. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) Disneyland takes a step back to move forward – March 22, 1996 Autopy

Tomorrowland revamps part of its past on June 29, 2000 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

What’s old is still old for Disneylands Big Thunder Mountain March 11, 2014 Casey Jr. Circus Train Disneyland Railroad

Walt Disneys’ first love lives on at this historic California ranch May 24, 2018 Dumbo the flying elephant

Want your own Disneyland Dumbo? An authentic Skyway car? Why the history of the park will be auctioned on August 16, 2018 Go Coaster Gadgets

New attraction: Disney ceases operations on January 27, 1993 Haunted house Disneylands haunted mansion. (Brady MacDonald / Los Angeles Times) Unearthing the Ghosts of the Disneylands Haunted Mansion October 16, 2015 Adventure in Indiana Jones

He built a temple of the zoom: Tony Baxter is the mastermind behind Disneylands Indiana Jones Adventure February 26, 1995 The world is small

It’s a small world after all; emblematic merry-go-round celebrates its 50th anniversary August 3, 2014 King Arthur’s Carousel

Make circles for children November 14, 2013 Crazy tea party Disneylands Mad Tea Party is one of the oldest rides in the park. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times) Meet the legendary amusement ride maker who invented the modern theme park January 4, 2016 Main Street Vehicles

How Main Street, USA is rooted in the childhood of Walt Disneys Missouri July 10, 2015 Riverboat Mark Twain

Disneyland Waterway Drainage Reveals Guest Lost Items May 4, 2010 Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Race Disneyland guests walk past Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is a fully made Star Wars toy May 29, 2019 Mr. Toads Wild Ride

Disney voice over actors bring theme park rides to life July 28, 2015 Peter Pans flight

Disneyland Adds New Special Effects To Classic Rides May 4, 2015 Pinocchios Daring Journey Pirates of the Caribbean The Pirates of the Caribbean merry-go-round has evolved over the decades. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) Disneylands Pirates of the Caribbean: 50 Years of Change July 7, 2017 Roger Rabbits Toon Spin Car

Disneyland Previews Roger Rabbit Ride November 19, 1993 Snow whites enchanted wish Space Mountain Splash Mountain

Disney to replace Splash Mountain Song of the South theme with Princess and the Frog June 25, 2020 Star Tours The adventures continue

The Star Tours 2.0 adventure began a long time ago at Skywalker Ranch May 20, 2011 Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance A Disneyland cast member disguised as a Resistance member in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance last year. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a new hope for Galaxys Edge? December 4, 2019 Observations of surprised characters Treehouse of Tarzans The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

New teddy bear? Nah April 10, 2003 Walt Disney Enchanted Tiki Room

One of the first Disneyland creators conquered Walt Disney with his reputation as a rebel September 7, 2018 Disney california adventure Pixar Pier Games

Pixar Pier is Disney’s latest effort to energize California Adventure June 21, 2018 Goofys Sky School

Review: Goofys Sky School roller coaster June 28, 2011 Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout! Inside Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! drive. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) How Disney Installed a Guardians of the Galaxy Space-Age Power Plant in a Theme Park May 26, 2017 Incredicoaster

How Disneys Paradise Pier, the antithesis of Walt, became California Adventures Pixar Pier June 22, 2018 Emotional whirlwind upside down Jessies Critter Carousel A wide view of Pixar Pier. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Jumpin jellyfish Luigis Rollickin Roadsters

Disney California Adventure Begins with Cars Lands Luigis Rollickin Roadsters March 12, 2016 Maters Junkyard Jamboree

How Disney Imaginers Turned Carland Into Cars Land March 19, 2014 Mickeys PhilharMagic Monsters, Inc. Mike and Sulley to the rescue! Pixar Pal-A-Round (swinging and not swinging) Radiator spring racers Runners discover the Radiator Springs Racers attraction. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) The real inspirations of Route 66 behind Disney Cars Land January 5, 2013 Silly symphonic swings Soarin in the world

Disneys’ restarted Soarin journey takes off over landmarks around the world June 22, 2016 Observations of surprised characters The Little Mermaid Ariels Underwater Adventure

Little Mermaid Dark Ride is just the ticket for the kids June 1, 2011 Toy Story Midway Mania!

Disney Ride takes video games to a whole new level June 17, 2008 Turtle Talk with Crush What will always be closed Some of these attractions are closed for renovation. The rest will not be available due to pandemic precautions. Disneyland:

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters (closed for renovation)

Chip n Dale Treehouse

Davy Crocketts Explorer Canoes

Disneyland Monorail

Find Nemo Submarine Voyage

Goofys Playhouse

Jungle cruise (closed for renovation)

Main Street Cinema

Matterhorn Bobsleds (closed for renovation)

Columbia Sailboat

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough

Storybook Land Canal Boats Disney California Adventure:

Grizzly River Run (closed for renovation)

Golden Zephyr

Red car cart







