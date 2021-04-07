It was the first salary of these Bollywood celebrities and here is how much they earn now





Making a name for yourself in Bollywood is no easy task. The battle is real and it all depends on how you prepare your way. Some of the Bollywood superstars who are among India’s richest billionaires started out humbly with minimal salaries. Know the Initial and Current Income of These Top 5 Bollywood Actors: 1. Akshay Kumar One of Bollywood’s most successful stars, Akshay Kumarcareer is a fine mix of stellar stories and box office success. However, before conquering the title of Khiladi Kumar, the actor worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok and earned Rs 1500, per Filmfare. Today, he is one of the highest paid actors in B-town and recently billed a fee of Rs 120 crore for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming director, according to Hindustan Times. First income: Rs 1500 Current income: Rs 120 crore per movie 2. Amitabh Bachchan When Indian cinema was dominated by romantic heroes and romance stories, Amitabh Bachchan established himself as the angry young man with Zanjeer. The Bollywood legend knows how to play, dance, sing, write. You give it any character and it molds itself around that. But before all that, Big B worked in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) for the transport company Shaw & Wallace as an executive and as a freight broker for Bird and Co. and his first salary was 500 rupees, according to the Times of India. The actor now charges between 18 and 20 crore per project and per Freepress Journal. First income: Rs 500 Current income: Rs 18-20 crore per movie 3. Aamir Khan Known as Mr. Perfectionist, his work pretty much justifies the label. While the actor is one of the biggest names in B-town today, he had a humble start. The actor now charges a minimum of Rs 50 crore per film, according to India Today, but his first salary was Rs 11,000. Speaking of which, he said,I was paid 11,000 rupees for my first film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. I was paid 1000 rupees per month. And, I think it took about a year to complete the movie, “by Filmfare. First income: Rs 11,000 Current income: Rs 50 crore per movie 4. Priyanka Chopra FromMumbai, New York to Los Angeles – Priyanka Chopra is a force to be reckoned with. Over the past few years, the actress has put India on the world map and how. In 2000, when Peee won the Miss World title, she made R. 5000 from her first assignment, per Filmfare.Today, Chopra charges up to Rs 1.80 crore for the Instagram aposton for brand promotion, by NDTV and Rs 22 crores for a movie, by Dailyhunt. First income: Rs 5000 Current income: Rs 22 crore per movie 5. Shah Rukh Khan The King of Bollywood has a special place in everyone’s heart. The actor is the perfect example of reaching the top from scratch and keeping his throne intact. Shah Rukh Khan has broadened his profile beyond acting and is a successful businessman with production house Red Chillies Entertainment, among others. It’s been a while since we’ve seen the actor on the big screen and 2021 looks promising with few projects underway. Check out SRk’s upcoming films here. But before having everything, the actor earned a sum of Rs 50 as his first salary by working as a bailiff at a Pankaj Udhas concert, by Indian Express. According to a recent development, Khan charged a whopping Rs 100 crore for the Siddharth Anand film which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. First income: Rs 50 Current income: Rs 100 crore per movie NOW READ 7 iconic Bollywood movies you probably didn’t know were inspired by Hollywood, Korean and Sri Lankan movies Bell Bottom to Prithviraj: 6 Bollywood Movies Based On Real Events Releasing In 2021 You Can’t Miss Ranveer Singhs 83 at Bombay Begums on Netflix, here are the release dates of 7 upcoming movies of 2021 > Learn more about entertainment

