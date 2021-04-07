Actor Alex Weisman returns to TV after random metro attack

A Broadway actor who nearly lost his sight in a random brutal attack on a Manhattan subway station celebrates his recovery by coming back to the limelight.

After undergoing successful eye surgery, Alex Weisman, 33, hit the small screen on Tuesday by appearing in NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam, just under five months after the injury.

The role, coincidentally, involved a medical trauma of its own: Weisman played a Superman character in Times Square who gets hit by a bus.

I was filming a story about healthcare workers in the midst of the pandemic, Weisman told the Post. I had the opportunity to celebrate the people who work in the hospitals, which was fitting.

Weisman, who was also a member of the original cast of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child on Broadway, has kept a positive outlook since being hit by a stranger last November.

The suspect behind the shots at 103rd The street station on the Upper West Side was never found, Weisman said. But he refuses to dwell on that dark day: “This person has nothing to do with my life.”

Weisman after the attack. Courtesy of Alex Weisman

Weisman acknowledged that as an actor his face is his livelihood. In the days following the attack, he feared he would never work at the company again.

But the doctors of Mount Sinai New York Eye and Ear Infirmary worked quickly to repair the damage.

They were quick and efficient, he said. They understood the nuance of my situation and that I needed my face to work in the theater.

One of them, retinal surgeon Dr Gareth Lema, told the Post that the patient’s injury was serious. However, he added that he was lucky because the retinal tear had not detached from the center of his vision.

We went for a minimally invasive procedure where we basically lasered the retina and bricked up the part that was detached, the expert said.

The redness was kept to a minimum, allowing Weisman to submit his audition tape for New Amsterdam just two weeks after the shocking assault, which occurred when the man unexpectedly approached him .

My agent sent me the audition and said: No pressure, but I knew it was important to step in front of the camera and see what I looked like, recalls the actor, whose roles in Previous films include appearances in “An Acceptable Loss” in 2018 and in 2020 “Black Box.”

I sent it with an apology, saying: I’m so sorry if I look terrible, let me know.

Retinal surgeon Dr Gareth Lema told The Post Weismans the injury was serious. Photographer: Jordan Lema

And they were like: Shut up. Its good. You’re awesome.

After nailing the hearing, the shoot went on for three and a half weeks in January when, on his days off, he went to the real hospital for constant eye checks.

I have a little blind spot, floats, and glare when looking at the screens, he said. But I consider myself lucky.

Now that his career is back on track, he wants to get more roles on TV and Broadway and he’s not alone in this excitement. The theater world is expected to at least partially reopen after Labor Day in September 2021 after dark in March 2020.

I have high hopes, Weisman said. Since I was 7, I don’t think I went two weeks without seeing a play or being in one.

As for taking the subway, the attack did not deter him one iota despite an increase in the number of random assaults taking place in New York.

I’m not going to let a bad day scare me off the train for the rest of my life.