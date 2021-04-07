Construction of Aspect 5 collection nears finish line in Hollywood













Aspect 5 Collection, an urban infill project consisting of five luxury four-story homes, is weeks away from completion at the corner of Fountain Avenue and North Gower Street in Hollywood.









Photo courtesy of AUX Architecture These three bedroom, four bathroom homes were designed by AUX Architecture, a Los Angeles-based studio run by Brian Wickersham. Departing from the typical townhouse style, the residences were rotated 90 degrees to fill the interiors with natural light and create four desirable corner units. The 1,600 square foot homes feature windows on three sides and open concept floor plans that are convenient for everyday living.









Photo courtesy ofAUX Architecture The construction team is putting the finishing touches on the development, connecting utilities, adding landscaping, installing light fixtures and finishing the sculptural shell of the elevator core. Interior work will be completed within the next three to four weeks, allowing potential buyers to purchase homes ready to move in.







The residences feature a modern aesthetic, characterized by floor-to-ceiling windows, authentic hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, high ceilings, oversized ceramic tiles, and separate tubs and showers in the bathrooms. main bathrooms. Convenient extras include linen closets, Nest programmable thermostats and double frame, eight inch double wall to reduce sound transmission.







Each unit has a spacious rooftop patio accessed by private stairs, with an outdoor kitchen and postcard-worthy views of the Hollywood Sign. With walls on all four sides, these outdoor spaces give the impression of a secluded fourth floor or second living room. All residents will share a secure underground garage. Two parking spaces are provided per unit with elevator access to their front door on the first floor.









Photo courtesy ofAUX Architecture While the homes have yet to reach MLS, they will be listed as coming by next week. Brian Evans of Real Estate Source will serve as the listing agent. Prices should start from $ 1,000,000.







