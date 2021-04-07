Godzilla vs Kong is a success, but the fate of movie theaters is still far from certain

The sequel to Warner Bros. has sold at least $ 49 million in tickets in the United States since its release a week ago. It’s now the biggest seven-day total for any new film since the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, a feat all the more notable as the film is playing simultaneously on the company’s HBO Max steam service.

But those box office totals remain low by both normal standards and the metrics of the Legendary-funding of images Production budget of 160 million dollars, in the process offering as many caveats as reassuring.

On the one hand, it’s very exciting and thrilling as he says theaters are back, Chris Johnson, Managing Director of Classic cinemas, which operates more than 100 displays in Illinois and Wisconsin, said the results. On the other hand, I warn everyone that we have to see if this is sustainable.

For a year now, the question has been whether the theaters can reopen. Now that they can more and more, the question is whether consumers will come back and, more importantly, keep coming back, or if a year of gorging on premium streaming content has dampened their interest.

Studios have attempted to release films to theaters during the pandemic, often in conjunction with free or paid availability on digital platforms. The results were less than stellar.

Warner Bros did it with Tenet (no simultaneous digital) and Wonder Woman: 1984 (simultaneous digital), Disney tried it with Raya and the Last Dragon (digital) and Universal with The Croods: A New Age (no digital). simultaneous digital). All produced a modest box office, with the highest domestic totals being for Tenet ($ 57 million) and Croods ($ 56 million), a fraction of typical numbers.

Warner Bros. wanted to call the film a theatrical success. Although the film has had a larger following than any other movie or show on HBO Max since its launch, according to direct-to-consumer leader Andy Forssell, 3.6 million views, Samba data company says it also marked a big return to theaters.

The numbers don’t lie, said Jeff Goldstein, president of the World Bank’s national distribution. It is clear that wherever the public is ready to return to the theater safely, they have done so.

Godzilla is certainly a hit by 2020-2021 standards, experts say. But there are questions about what it means when so many theaters are still closed or are limiting capacity, lowering expectations and, with so few films released, knocking out the competition.

In an attempt to find meaningful comparisons, Bruce Nash, who runs the box office analytics site Numbers, built a model to determine the strength of cinema.

He’s watched comparable movies (previous Godzilla and other big-budget monster movies, for example) to calculate the average non-pandemic box office. Then he took into account the fewest seats and screens to arrive at an expected number.

So if a movie is normally shown on 4,000 screens, as many big budget blockbusters are, but it now airs on 3,000, like Godzilla, it would lower its expected number by 25% and then reduce it again by depending on the limited number. capacity requirements in theaters where it is shown.

What he found is that all films are expected to account for 29% of their non-pandemic box office. Anything less suggests that the appetite for movies has diminished; anything higher indicates that they are strong.

What about the Godzillas totals? They’re at 35% of what Nash believes they should be under normal circumstances, suggesting the overall box office would return to full health once theaters open.

But there is a mathematical flaw in deducing a healthy overall performance based on an individual film, Nash notes. Normally, after all, you see the release and need for success of several great films at once. And its audience is not clear to everyone.

The question is, if there was another great movie at the same time, would that bring a whole new band to see this? he said. Or would that just reduce Godzillas’ numbers? In other words, the total number of people wanting to see movies in theaters may have declined, but is disguised by the lack of competition.

Nash said based on these factors, he is uncertain whether cinema has been permanently affected by the pandemic. He remains optimistic.

I believe we can get up to 70% of the normal box office in July and then grow from there in September and October, he said.

He added that he had based the fall target on international openings, with countries like China approaching pre-pandemic box office levels around six months after the reopening. (The country this year has even seen films surpassing that standard. The Detective Chinatown cop buddy sequel 3 has caught at $ 685 million in the country since its release in February, a significant increase from its predecessor’s $ 541 million in 2018.)

This slow ramp-up would make guinea pigs major studio releases on the upcoming calendar, including A Quiet Place Part II next month, the Fast and Furious F9 sequel in June, and the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick in July.

Godzilla, meanwhile, grossed more than $ 235 million overseas, nearly a third of that of China, suggesting that the appetite for overseas theatrical films, at least in places not besieged by covid-19, is strong.

Those who work with theaters say they don’t see Godzilla as a one-off event.

There is no doubt that the industry has experienced a sharp decline over the past year. It rocked the foundation a bit, said Wim Buyens, managing director of the laser projector company. Cynical which closely follows the industry. But a movie like Godzilla says the fundamentals of the business are strong. He said he expects the business to return almost completely in 2022 and is producing technology accordingly.

However, there are still forces aligned in opposition. Last week, Netflix paid $ 450 million to buy the suites to the Smash Knives Out mystery of 2019. In addition to removing one of the biggest original theatrical hits from theaters, the move further strengthens the big idea of ​​streaming consumers: that the most desired movies can be watched at home. House.

Nash allows theatrical viewing to drop another 20-30% next year, as consumers increase their streaming spending instead.

And it remains to be seen what role the decisions of traditional studios to simultaneously stream theatrical films will play. (Disney just chose to do so with the Marvel title Black Widow, another potential cannibalization.) Godzilla would have nearly doubled its opening week box office if all of the 3.6 million people who watched at home had gone out and bought a ticket, of course there is no way of knowing how many would have.

It is not certain that the studios, under pressure to increase the number of streaming subscribers, are still ready to make many of their films exclusive even after the vaccines become widespread, or whether they would choose a simultaneous release, day and date in the parlance of the industry. This would create a situation in which the movie industry would face one of its greatest existential threats from an unlikely source: its own suppliers.