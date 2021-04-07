9-1-1: Lone actor Ronen Rubinstein comes out as bisexual

Ronen Rubinstein couldn’t wait for his family and friends back to his hometown of Staten Island to watch the second episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star”. He told them he was playing Rob Lowe’s gay son in the Fox proceeding, but he wasn’t sure what they would think of the very steamy encounter between his character, TK Strand, and his future police boyfriend. Carlos Reyes, played by gay actor Rafael L. Silva.

“Carlos and I have a huge makeup scene where we, like, we barge through the door, and we rip our clothes,” Rubinstein says. “It’s very hot and it continues. It doesn’t stop. We crash into the walls, then find ourselves on the couch. I warned my parents and friends for months. I said, ‘Look I understand if you don’t want to watch it I understand you could probably say some really ignorant and narrow-minded stuff or you just might not want to watch it and I understand that too. . ” “

In the end, it didn’t matter what they thought because TK and Carlos were successful. As soon as the clips were released from the scene, fans of the drama series, produced by Ryan Murphy, crowned the couple “Tarlos”.

As much as the show is fictional, something very real was going on for Rubinstein. The 27-year-old actor found himself embracing and coming to terms with feelings he had been repressing for as long as he can remember.

“I fully identify as bisexual,” Rubinstein says in an exclusive Zoom interview from his Los Angeles home. “I literally get goosebumps saying that. It’s so good to talk about it, it’s so good to finally be comfortable with it.

Rubinstein called his awakening “a journey” which was made possible by his acting work.

“The biggest thing for me is where I’m from, it’s like people like me and people who have identified as bisexual or gay or like any part of the community, you don’t are just not welcome. It’s as brutally honest as that, ”he said. “It’s either you’ve faced insane amounts of profanity, like the F word was thrown around all the time or you’d get your ass kicked if you were gay.” So there was definitely a fear of embracing what I was feeling. I was certainly more aware of this in high school. I was aware of my feelings and the way I started to look at men, but I couldn’t tell anyone.

Michael Buckner / Variety

“Tarlos” paved the way for today. “The fans, especially the Tarlos fans, this is one of the biggest reasons I finally felt safe and comfortable talking about it and finally accepting it and being happy about it,” said Rubinstein.

For help, he turned to “9-1-1” co-creator Murphy, Silva and, yes, his girlfriend Jessica Parker Kennedy.

“She’s actually one of the first people who respectfully called me,” Rubinstein says of Kennedy. “She said, ‘Is there something we need to talk about?’ And I said, “Maybe. I didn’t know how this conversation would go. And it probably went as well as it gets. She definitely encouraged me to talk about it, just to live my truth. It’s like, ‘I love you for who you are, your full personality and people will love you for who you are and for you fully.’ “

His relationship with Kennedy has not changed since leaving as a bi. “She jokes sometimes, ‘Don’t leave me for Harry Styles,’ Rubinstein said with a smile.

Michael Buckner / Variety

Rubinstein says he approached me with the idea of ​​becoming bisexual in an interview with Variety because he wants to help queer kids who may be struggling. “I want people to know that this is a hopeful and happy story,” he says. “I want people to know that they are not alone and that everything is fine. Believe me, I know it’s not easy. My path has not been easy at all, but it is just one more thing that I can share with people to help them and let them know that I am there for them.