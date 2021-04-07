Entertainment
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results: Winners, Ratings, Reactions & More From Night 1 | Launderer report
Credit: WWE.com
While WWE WrestleMania 37 may be this weekend, NXT had its own WrestleMania with NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver for two nights Wednesday and Thursday. Both nights had some must-see cards, but Night 1 was sure to set a hard-to-follow precedent for any show.
In the main event, Io Shirai wanted to take down the one woman she hadn’t yet been able to defeat: Raquel Gonzalez. Gonzalez has been dominant for months, but Sky Genie has been dominant for the past year or so. One woman would be the top of NXT.
For the first time since winning the title at NXT TakeOver: New York, WALTER has stepped onto the NXT TakeOver stage to defend his NXT UK Championship. His opponent was one of the best NXT has ever seen, Tommaso Ciampa.
The NXT Tag Team Championships were also on the line as MSK, The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma faced off to crown the next Tag Team Leader.
Kushida and Pete Dunne had their own title to fight over. Both claim to be the best technical wrestler in NXT, but one man can be the best. They would fight with everything in their arsenal to make the other man submit.
Looking forward to NXT TakeOver Night 2, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano awaited the winner of the Gauntlet Eliminator. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis and LA Knight all had the chance to rewrite their legacy with a win.
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver sounded like something really great. The talent of the black and gold brand didn’t just want to work as the opening act of the WrestleMania weekend. They were looking to steal the show.
Credit: WWE.com
Here’s the official lineup for WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver:
- NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez.
- NXT UK Championship: WALTER (c) against Tommaso Ciampa.
- NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans vs Legado del Fantasma.
- NXT North American Championship Glove Eliminator: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Leon Ruff vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight.
- Kushida vs. Pete Dunne.
Credit: WWE.com
The arrogant Toni Storm carried Zoey Stark early, but she refused to put the match away. She went to the top rope with a plan that was cold ended thanks to a superplex from Stark. Storm barely dodged a brilliant magician to crash a German suplex.
Stark logged into the Shining Wizard for two. After a near-drop counter from Storm, Stark hit a superkick for two. A series of suplexes set up Storm Zero, but Stark rocked her for a surprise count of three.
Result
Stark def. Storm by fall.
To note
Analysis
He was a fantastic opener that could have been on the main map, especially if he had any type of build. The two have always put on a match which should be a serious feud starter and showed the talent of women at every turn.
The home stretch was particularly strong and showed that both have a lot more in the tank going forward. Stark has been a house of fire since her early days in NXT, and especially if she continues to defeat talents like Storm, she will quickly become a household name alongside that talent.
