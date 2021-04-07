WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results: Winners, Ratings, Reactions & More From Night 1 | Launderer report

0 out of 2

Credit: WWE.com

While WWE WrestleMania 37 may be this weekend, NXT had its own WrestleMania with NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver for two nights Wednesday and Thursday. Both nights had some must-see cards, but Night 1 was sure to set a hard-to-follow precedent for any show.

In the main event, Io Shirai wanted to take down the one woman she hadn’t yet been able to defeat: Raquel Gonzalez. Gonzalez has been dominant for months, but Sky Genie has been dominant for the past year or so. One woman would be the top of NXT.

For the first time since winning the title at NXT TakeOver: New York, WALTER has stepped onto the NXT TakeOver stage to defend his NXT UK Championship. His opponent was one of the best NXT has ever seen, Tommaso Ciampa.

The NXT Tag Team Championships were also on the line as MSK, The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma faced off to crown the next Tag Team Leader.

Kushida and Pete Dunne had their own title to fight over. Both claim to be the best technical wrestler in NXT, but one man can be the best. They would fight with everything in their arsenal to make the other man submit.

Looking forward to NXT TakeOver Night 2, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano awaited the winner of the Gauntlet Eliminator. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis and LA Knight all had the chance to rewrite their legacy with a win.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver sounded like something really great. The talent of the black and gold brand didn’t just want to work as the opening act of the WrestleMania weekend. They were looking to steal the show.