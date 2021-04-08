BREAKING: If this lockdown continues, we may have to push Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai to the next Eid Salman Khan: Bollywood News





Bollywood Hungama, earlier today, reported that Radhe – Your most wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan, will be released on Eid from now, according to the schedule. However, the second wave of coronavirus has led to an extreme increase in cases. The state of Maharashtra is in a lockdown situation until April 30 and if cases do not decrease it could be extended. If that happens, the fear is that Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai may not make it to theaters on Eid Day, which falls on May 13, 2021. Meanwhile, a few hours ago, actor Kabir Bedi uploaded a video in which he was seen speaking to Salman Khan while promoting his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell. During the conversation, Kabir Bedi asked him about the status of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. To which Salman Khan revealed: "We are always doing our best to release Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid. If this lockdown continues, we may have to push it to the next Eid. " He added: "But if the cases go down, if people take care of themselves, wear masks, maintain social distancing and don't violate these government-imposed rules, I think this (the second wave) will die very soon. if so, then we will have Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in the halls of Eid. " He then added: "However, if citizens are not listening and cases of the coronavirus continue to grow, this will be a problem not only for theater owners but also for day-to-day workers as it was (in the last lockdown). So everyone should take (the second wave) very, very seriously and make sure that we kill this coronavirus and get on with our lives before it kills us all. " In the end, Salman Khan said: "By the grace of God, film acchi bani hai. Chal bhi jaayegi. But what's important is that people shouldn't get the virus. " Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhu Dheva and co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

