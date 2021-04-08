UAB to close Hoover Met vaccination site during SEC baseball tournament

The University of Alabama at Birmingham plans to close its outdoor COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the parking lot of the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium from May 19 to June 1 to host the SEC baseball tournament, officials announced today of the UAB.

The tournament itself will take place May 25-30, but it will take time to prepare for the tournament and re-establish the vaccination clinic after the tournament ends, officials said.

UAB plans to reopen the vaccination clinic at the Hoover Met on June 2.

The UAB will work with the Jefferson County Department of Health and others to identify pop-up vaccination locations during the period May 19 to June 1, the hospital said. These sites remain to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced on April 2 that all Alabamians 16 and older are eligible to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone can register for a vaccine through UAB atwww.uabmedicinevaccine.org. Once a registration form is submitted, no further communication will come from the UAB until there is a meeting time available; this communication will come from the UAB scheduling software called Phreesia to confirm meeting places and times.

Other health care providers and pharmacies also offer the vaccine.

UAB and UAB Medicine as of Monday had delivered 133,323 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines since mid-December, the university said. This included the first doses for 82,150 people and the first and second doses for 51,173 people.

About 62% of those vaccinated through UAB were women and 38% were men. About 57% were white, while 30% were black or African American, 5% were Asian, 0.31% were Hispanic or Latin American, and 7% were other or unknown.