Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Our Favorite Bollywood Divas Who Proved Jackets And Coats Are For Every Season

A chic jacket can enhance any outfit and make it look bold and confident. Here we have our main rocking jackets for women and adding glamor to their outfit.

Every season is the season for jackets! Layering your outfits with a chic and dapper jacket can never go wrong. Every aspiring fashionista should have a few jackets in their wardrobe and rock them with different outfits each season. We’ve spotted some of our favorite divas nailing their casual and formal look by simply layering them with a jacket or coat. These reversals encourage you to mix and match elements and make a style statement stronger than ever. If your outfit seems too simple or boring, just throw a jacket or coat over it and amplify your look with minimal effort. Here our top ladies enhance their look with a jacket.

Denim jackets certainly never go out of style! Shraddha Kapoor was spotted donning the denim jacket look and taking it to the next level. She layered an oversized blue denim jacket over a white crop and striped baggy pants. The Ek Villain actress paired her relaxed and comfortable look with a white handbag, black undertones and classic white sneakers.

Is there something that Deepika Padukone cannot achieve? The style queen flaunted a neutral outfit that featured calming shades of beige. The actress stepped out in an oversized shirt and pants combo that she layered with a long coat. She upgraded the outfit with a tan clutch and accessorized the outfit with gold hoops and a choker.

Olive green is definitely our favorite green across the palette! Alia Bhatts’ stylish outfit made us love the color even more than we already have. The 28-year-old actress turned heads with her airport look that featured an orange striped cropped top paired with an olive green jacket and matching pants. Ms Bhatt completed her look again with a pair of black undertones, tan sneakers and a white designer tote bag.

Sara Ali Khan loves to mix and match her outfits and create eye-catching and colorful looks. The Coolie # 1 actress was seen wearing a coordinating color block outfit. She paired a bright green skirt with a hot pink blazer and an azure blue crop top. Sara added the perfect finishing touch with matching green strappy heels.

Shraddha Kapoor definitely has a weakness for oversized jackets. The actress was spotted in another magnifying airport look that was so easily styled. Ms Kapoor stepped out in classic casual outfits with a pair of blue skinny jeans paired with a simple black tank top. Her oversized red check jacket caught everyone’s attention. The jacket acted as the perfect touch of contrast. She upgraded her outfit even further with a pair of black high top tie boots.

