Walter Olkewicz Dead: ‘Twin Peaks’ ‘Grace Under Fire’ actor was 72





4:29 p.m. PDT 04/07/2021



by



Mike Barnes



He also appeared on the big screen in Steven Spielberg’s “1941” and Joel Schumacher’s “The Client”.

Walter Olkewicz, the familiar character actor who played bartender and croupier Jacques Renault on the original Twin peaks and an oil refinery worker on Grace under fire, is dead. He was 72 years old. Olkewicz died early Tuesday morning at his Reseda home in Los Angeles, his son, screenwriter Zak Olkewicz, said. The Hollywood Reporter. He had had health problems for the past 20 years and had undergone a series of knee surgeries which caused infections, led him to bed and forced him to take a break. Olkewicz also portrayed Mafia lawyer Jerome “Romey” Clifford, whose death by suicide in front of two young people sets the story in motion in Joel Schumacher’s legal thriller. The customer(1994). In a short-lived TV series, Olkewicz worked in a hotel kitchen on Gary David Goldberg The last resort in 1979-80; starred alongside Jeff Conaway on CBS ‘ Magicians and warriors in 1983 and with Lynda Carter and Loni Anderson on NBC’s Partners in crime in 1984; and played a character named Bubba on Dolly Parton’s 198788 ABC variety show. Seinfeldfans know him as Nick, the cable guy in the 1996 episode “The Cadillac,” and his heavy physique led him to roles as Tiny McGee on ABC’s Who is the boss? and Walter Plimp on NBC Night court. Olkewicz was memorable as the crooked Canadian Jacques, brother of Michael Parks Bernie’s Jean and Clay Wilcox, in the first season of ABC. Twin peaks in 1990, and her character was here again Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992) and Twin Peaks: the missing pieces (2014). He returned for the Showtime reboot in 2017, his final credit. “It was his first role in almost 15 years, and he did everything behind a bar to cover up the fact that he couldn’t stand,” his son noted. Olkewicz also returned as Dougie Boudreau, a colleague of Brett Butler’s character at the local Missouri Oil Refinery, during the first four seasons (1993-96) of the ABC sitcom. Grace under fire. Born May 14, 1948 in Bayonne, New Jersey, Olkewicz attended Bayonne High School, St. Mary of the Plains College in Kansas, and Colorado State University before making his screen debut in Future world(1976). He played Private Hinshaw in Steven Spielberg 1941 (1979) and went on to appear in other films as Make the note (1984), by Christopher Guest The big picture (1989), Stuart saves his family (1995) and By 6(2002). Olkewicz also made an impression on episodes of The Rockford Files, Taxi, Barney miller, Cheers, Newhart, Falcon crest, IS, Family ties, Married with children, Moonlight, LA law, The murder she wrote, Dharma and Greg and brooklyn bridge and on the 1982 miniseries Blue and gray. In addition to her son, survivors include her stepdaughter, Katrina Rennells, an actress and screenwriter, and her grandchildren Sadie and Declan Robert.







