WWE NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver: Results, Live Updates & Ratings

WrestleMania is a two night extravaganza, so why can’t NXT TakeOver be one too? Stand and Deliver, the 2021 WrestleMania NXT pay-per-view, is a two-night adventure for the very first time. Night 1 is currently broadcast on the American network and NBC’s Peacock, while Night 2 will be exclusive to Peacock. It’s Peacock, not the WWE Network (unless you live outside of the United States).

The Io Shirai defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Raquel Gonzlez made headlines on Night 1, and there’s also Walter against Tommaso Ciampa to look forward to. Results so far include Pete Dunn defeating Kushida and Bronson Reed winning a six-gauntlet match.

Walter beats Ciampa

After one of the best WWE games of the year, Walter pinned Tommaso Ciampa to retain his NXT UK Championship.

Just as it’s no surprise that this fight was excellent, it’s no surprise that this match was extremely tough. Ironically, it was Walter’s chest that was piped and blood red at the end. The story was that Walter wanted the vicious and ruthless Ciampa, he wanted to fight Blackheart. Ciampa played his role perfectly, an underdog with a vicious streak. He fought tenaciously throughout – like a good place where he tried for two straight minutes to topple Walter with running strikes – and Walter played the dangerous big man.

That’s really why this game worked so well. The action was crisp and exciting, but these two played their part so well. Walter is an exceptional great wrestler. He’s athletic but doesn’t do a lot of stunts, and when he hits someone you wince because he looks like he’s knocking them down.

At the start of the fight, the two got into a scuffle outside and Walter attempted to slap Ciampa while the latter was strewn across the announcer’s table. Ciampa moved and Walter split the top of the announcer’s table in half. For the remainder of the game, he would struggle to use that arm, selling off the fact that he got injured. This gave him a believable weakness one with Ciampa was able to exploit.

But Ciampa could only escape the titan for so long. After an intense exchange for slaps to the chest, Walter blasted Ciampa with two nasty powerbombs, then punched a suplex dragon and a huge sledgehammer to the chest to mark the pinfall. This is a testament to how great Walter is that a blow to the chest is a believable knockout, but it certainly was.

Rating: 4.75 stars.

Bronson Reed wins the Gauntlet match at 6

Bronson Reed will face Johnny Gargano for the North American Championship on Night 2 of TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, having won a six-lever match for the opportunity. He won the fight by knocking out Isaiah “Swerve” Scott for the last time.

Scott attacked Leon Ruff before the match started, but Ruff gained the upper hand before sending Swerve back into the ring. The match then began as we returned from a commercial break. They wrestle for a few minutes, including an evil cutter flying from Ruff to Scott on the announcer table, before the third man, Bronson Reed, enters the contest. The tall man muscled along the two high ruffles, resulting in a cool German double suplex on both. Cameron Grimes then enters as the fourth participant.

Grimes and Scott form an alliance – after Grimes pays him off – and they take out both Ruff and Reed. Ruff uses superb acrobatics to escape Grimes’ clutches, but he can’t outrun them and is caught with a suplex by Scott. Scott then hits a nice kick on Reed on the outside. Then, as Dexter Lumis enters as the fifth contender, Scott pinned Ruff down following an invisible move from Grimes. Lumis then cleans the house, including himself when he dresses himself and Grimes outside the ring and hovers over the ropes in the process. LA Night then enters as the final competitor.

Night marked the second elimination from the fight by pinning Lumis. Lumis had smothered The Silence on Grimes, but Night walked in and rolled Lumis to mid-submission for the pin. Night was quickly knocked out after that as Scott and Grimes exposed him and then Reed hit a big splash and got the 1-2-3. As Night exited the ring, Lumis suffocated him with The Silence.

We’ve had a terrific action with the last three – so much has happened that it would be impossible to recap. But Scott got another knockout by countering a roll-up from Grimes, pinning Grimes with his own roll-up. Scott and Reed were the last two. Reed scaled the turnbuckle, which led to an absolutely gnarled spot where Scott propelled the much larger reed to the corner of the ring. He then rolled Reed inside the ring and hit a 450 Splash for a count of two.

As Scott trash talks about Reed and the bltizes with a barrage of kicks, Reed powered off and planted Scott with an electric bomb – and pinned him down after a splash from the top rope.

Rating: 3.75 stars.

Pete Dunn pins Kushida

The grudge match between Pete Dunn and Kushida opened the show. It was a fantastic first match, with great submission wrestling and soft hitting, and was won by Pete Dunn after hitting the Bitter End on Kushida.

It started out hot, with Kushida opting for a flying armband from the start. It set the tone for much of the action: these two were trying to get out Wrestle each other all the way through. There were constant submission attempts and submission counters. A good place came when Dunn tried a Kimura lock jumping on Kushida, only for Kushida to thwart him with a Kimura of his own. Later, Kushida tried the same move on Dunn – a jumping Kimura, or in her case a Hoverboard Lock – but Dunn used his free hand to grab the ropes. Kushida then changed and attacked that arm with a Hoverboard lock. Great place.

It wasn’t just submissions, as that also included a lot of hard knocks. Both men tried to weaken each other’s arms – as the arm locks were so hot in this fight – so tight kicks to the elbows, arms and shoulders were common. Dunn also used his joint manipulation attacks a lot, and there were brawls on the entry ramp that saw Kushida nail a springboard elbow to the ropes.

The arrival came after Dunn stomped on both Kushida’s hands. Kushida powered up and hit Dunn with a punch, but he was then knocked unconscious by that injured hand. Dunn then hit a bitter end for the spit.

Evaluation:3.75 stars.