Bollywood actresses juggling more than 5 films





Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu – Bollywood actresses juggling 5+ movies Highlights Deepika Padukone has seven projects up her pussy including The Intern, Pathan and more On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has five projects lined up Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon also have several projects pending release in 2021 and next year. It will not be wrong to say that over the past five years the quality of the roles offered to actresses has improved several times. From topics that have helped the great ladies of Bollywood prove their active prowess to parties that have required them to work hard to bring authenticity to the screen – it won’t be a stretch to notice that the golden period of women in the film industry is currently underway. Therefore, it is not surprising that many female stars have embarked on some interesting and varied projects to add to their work list. From Deepika Padukone to Taapsee Pannu, and others – a number of Bollywood actresses have more than five films in their kittens, which makes this year and the years to come quite busy for them. What’s more interesting is that most of the projects subscribe to diverse genres and promise intriguing topics that have the potential to attract fans. Here, we take a closer look at the film engagements of some of Bollywood’s biggest ladies, who currently have more than 5 films: Deepika Padukone, 7 films: The talented actress currently has seven films which include Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter, in which she will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time, Mahabharata, in which she will play Draupadi, Trainee, in which she will work with Amitabh Bachchan for the second time after Piku, Nag Ashwin is next with Prabhas, 83, in which she will play the wife of Ranveer Singh, and finally, the next one by Shakun Batra which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Kriti Sanon, 7 films: Kriti is busy as she has several projects she is working on. She is part of Adipurush with Prabhas, in which she will be seen in the role of Sita, Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Mimi, which will be his main solo project, Hum do hamare do with Rajkummar Rao, and Ganpath, which is an action-packed role. She also has another unexpected project, as confirmed by her publicists. Jacqueline Fernandez, 6 films: Jacqueline, who last saw Ms. Serial Killer, has a line-up of 6 films. This includes Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu, who both will see her find Akshay Kumar. She has also Kick 2 with Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty’s Circus with Ranveer Singh, and Bhoot Police, also with Saif Ali Khan. On top of that, she is also part of an action movie titled Attack. Alia Bhatt, 5 films: The young actress, who is currently in quarantine because she tested positive for Covid a few days ago, has her hands full with 5 films. She has the long awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings with Vijay Varma, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, Brahmastra with the handsome Ranbir Kapoor and the magnum opus by Karan Johar Takht. Taapsee Pannu, 5 films: Taapsee has a string of films lined up and she’s done shooting for all of them. The actress will be seen in the thriller Haseen dilruba, which also stars sports drama Vikrant Massey Rashmi rocket, Lapeta Loop, which is the official Hindi remake of the German film Running Lola Run, Director Anurag Kashyap Dobaara, and an untitled Tamil film Deepak Sundarajan. Yami Gautam, 5 films: Yami is another actress, who has more than 5 movies in her pussy. She is part of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Faraar, which is based on criminal journalism, Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Dasvi, who has Abhishek Bachchan as male leader, A thursday, in which she plays a school teacher, and an unannounced film, as confirmed by her publicist.







