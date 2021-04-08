Williamstown Festival will take the shows outside





the Williamstown Theater Festival, which has been forced by the pandemic to convert its 2020 season into a series of audio pieces, will present live performances again this summer, but not in its indoor venues. Instead, the festival announced on Wednesday three performances that will be staged outdoors throughout the college-town festival house. Along with new plans for seasons reduced to Tanglewood and at the Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival, it marks a temporary step into business as usual for the culturally rich region of Massachusetts. Williamstown’s season kicks off on July 6 with Outside on Main: Nine Solo Plays by Black Playwrights, taking place on the front lawn of its main venue. The series, curated by writer and director Robert OHara (Slave Play), features short works by writers Ngozi Anyanwu, Charly Evon Simpson, Ike Holter, and Zora Howard, among others. The world premiere of the musical Row, featuring songs by Dawn Landes and a book by Daniel Goldstein, will take place in the neighbor’s reflecting pool Clark Art Institute from July 13. The show, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, is about a woman who intends to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Originally slated for production last summer, Row was recorded as part of the festival’s deal with Audible, and will be released on April 8 on that platform. The third show, Alien / Nation, is an immersive, world-first production that asks audiences to travel around Williamstown on foot or by car and immerse themselves in the center of stories inspired by real-life events that unfolded in Western Canada. Massachusetts in 1969, according to a news report. Release. Scheduled to run from July 20 to August 8, it is the brainchild of Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden and a company called Forest of Arden, who designed it with playwrights Jen Silverman and Eric Berryman. . Early last summer, Arden and some of his collaborators created a similar piece called American Dream Study in the Hudson Valley of New York. The festival typically presents seven shows per summer; according to one publicist, exclusively digital productions have yet to be announced. The Berkshires ended up becoming a national center of attention last summer when Berkshire Theater Festivals Godspell, held outdoors in a tent next to its main venue, became the country’s first production to gain the principal’s approval. union of actors since the closing of the theater.

This summer Berkshire Theater Festival announced theatrical productions of The Importance of Being Earnest and Nina Simone: Four Women, while Shakespeare & Company will open its season with Christopher Lloyd in the title role of King Lear. Barrington Stage Company, another notable theater in the area, promises a five-show season that includes a Gershwin revue and the world’s first open-air Boca comedy, and, inside, a solo play about Eleanor Roosevelt.

