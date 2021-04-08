Theater Voices to broadcast ‘Rogues Gallery’

To get back to live theater, local venues need to stay afloat.

To that end, this weekend, Theater Voices will be showing the Rogues Gallery written by John Patrick Shanley to raise funds for its headquarters: the Steamer No. 10 Theater.

The company typically hosts four productions a year at the theater, however, Theater Voices has been dark for over a year due to the pandemic. Professional actress and director Yvonne Perry approached the theater troupe with the idea of ​​producing Rogues Gallery earlier this year. She was interested in leading it not only because of the fundraising aspect, but also because of Shanelys’ strengths as a storyteller.

He wrote this during the pandemic, for the actors to perform during the pandemic because he knew they couldn’t do stage work online but they could really chew on a great character who has a great story to tell, Perry said.

Shanley is known for his Oscar-winning screenplay for Moonstruck and for Tony Award-winning Doubt: A Parable. Rogues Gallery is a collection of ten monologues, some dark comedic, others bizarre, and each created to allow theaters to easily produce it with COVID-19 security protocols in place. Shanley also said that all royalty fees will benefit The Actors Fund.

Once Perry was given the go-ahead from the Theater Voices board of directors, rather than holding auditions, she selected ten professional actors and members of the Actors Equity Association who she said would be perfect for the roles. . While some of them prepared for rehearsals as far away as Puerto Rico, each have strong connections to the capital region and will be familiar to members of the local audience.

Taking action at the Rogues Gallery gave each of them the opportunity to do what they were trained to do, Perry said.

Were trained at the very beginning to do monologues. We have to audition with monologues all the time, so working in monologues is definitely in any professional actor’s wheelhouse, Perry said. I was really lucky because I had really appropriate people to do each of these stories.

Along the way, there were certainly challenges for the show to come together, most of which were tech. Some actors were more comfortable than others in recording their monologues. Editing the videos together was another obstacle.

I spent the pandemic teaching myself how to do basic editing, both visual and audio, in iMovie. . . It’s been a huge learning curve for me this year, but it was part of the challenge that drew me to the project and it was more of a challenge for some actors than others. But everyone got down to the plate in the best way they knew. It was delicious and I think everyone learned things from it as well, said Perry.

The production will premiere on the Theater Voices YouTube channel at 8 p.m. Friday and will be available online until midnight Monday, April 12. It’s free, but viewers are encouraged to donate to the Steamer No. 10 Theater in Albany.

When The Gazette spoke with Perry last week, she had just finished some of the editing work and was impressed with the actors’ monologues.

I’m full of gratitude but I’m not surprised because the actors love what they do and they just want the chance to do what they love to do. If, in turn, that helps a theater that encourages young people to embrace live theater as a joy of a lifetime, then so much the better, Perry said.

For more information, visit Theater Voices on Facebook.

