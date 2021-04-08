‘Hollywood Eden’ visits Pops’ Heaven on Earth

Many authors have sought to chronicle the cultural turmoil that gave rise to the Southern California pop music explosion of the 1960s. And while some efforts have produced valuable books, Hollywood Eden: electric guitars, fast cars and the myth of California’s paradise stands out. The latest book by Joel Selvin, author of nearly 20 books on music and pop culture and music critic for the San Francisco Chronicle for nearly four decades Hollywood Eden presents a narrative from the late 1950s and early to mid-1960s that reveals the interdependence of key figures.

My books tend towards these ensemble pieces, says Selvin, who notes that his own personal musical axis has long been based in part on the Beach Boys. He says that the genesis of Hollywood Eden dates back to a meeting with his longtime friend Kevin P. Walsh, who graduated in 1958 from University High School in West Los Angeles.

He showed me his collection of directories, Selvin recalls. And the school directory blew me away. Students at the time included Jan Berry and Dean Torrence (who would later become famous as Jan and Dean), Frank Sinatras’ daughter Nancy, set designer Kim Fowley, drummer Sandy Nelson, future Beach Boy Bruce Johnston and Kathy Kohner (real life). Gidget).

For many, high school covers the most formative years of their lives. And the great Los Angeles of the late 1950s marked a time when producer Terry Melcher (future producer of Byrds, Paul Revere and the Raiders and others), Lou Adler (co-organizer of Monterey Pop), Brian Wilson, Herb Alpert, Phil Spector and others were all on their way to graduation. The way their stories intertwine and color each other is expertly presented in the pages of Hollywood Eden.

The place of the book was this high school class, says Selvin. That was what tied it all together: finding out that all these people not only went to school together, but knew each other and started their careers together there.

While the book and its authors accompanying the curated music playlist feature a dazzling cast of familiar characters, Selvin believes that Hollywood Eden is much more than that. It’s really more of a time and a place, he says. It was a whole different world from now on: there was no 405 highway and the Sunset and Sepulveda intersection. [had] a four-way stop sign.

At that time, high school students stood out in Hollywood Eden faced a future full of possibilities. Selvin also points out that the whole American phenomenon of adolescence made perfect sense in postwar prosperity. [period]. These were golden opportunities to be a teenager on the West Side of Los Angeles in the late 1950s.

There are many ways for a writer to approach the type of topic covered in Hollywood Eden. Selvins ‘method is to write in a style that reads like a novel, while avoiding the kind of manufactured dialogue (between Brian Wilsons’ great-grandparents in the 1920s) that characterized the 1994 book on the same theme of Timothy Whites, The closest remote location.

Some of the characters in Selvins’ book, Brian Wilson in particular, have already been the subject of illuminating biographical works. But Selvins’ narration adds depth, nuance and, most importantly, context to their life. And it highlights several characters whose names but not their stories are well known. Dunhill Records founder Lou Adler is a prime example. It is this character who has hovered over music history for years, says Selvin. But because of his own loathing for advertising, no one has researched or revealed his story at all. And its consequences.

Kathy Kohner’s story also has cultural consequences. His experiences with members of the then nascent surfing community would inform the cultural lexicon of a generation when his father, novelist-writer Frederick Kohner wrote Gidget: The little girl with big ideas in 1957.

Another character whose tale serves as a kind of connective tissue uniting seemingly separate stories is Jill Gibson. For much of the period covered by Hollywood Eden, Gibson was dating Jan Berry. But Jill Gibson was anything but someone’s girlfriend, says Selvin. Written as a replacement for Michelle Phillips in Moms and Dads, Gibson was also an accomplished songwriter and photographer. I was really proud to take Jill out of the background, says Selvin. I think she’s an archetypal California personality.

Selvins gravitas as a journalist and writer means he has had direct access to key people whose stories inform the rich textured. Hollywood Eden. He laughs as he acknowledges that Bruce Johnston is constantly busy and not overly interested in participating in somebodys book project. Nonetheless, Selvin says the Beach Boy who had his own hits before joining this group in 1965 gave interviews for the book. And his perspective turned out to be invaluable, Selvin laughed again, because he’s the only guy I’ve met who liked Kim Fowley!

Fowley was ubiquitous on the Los Angeles scene during the time covered by Hollywood Eden. He was also a creep, adds Selvin. His talent, as it was, had to do with the ability to see things and make things happen. He hasn’t written any songs that are close to our hearts, and he hasn’t really produced good records. But somehow he still had his finger in the pie somewhere.

Selvin admits that during his research he made an occasional discovery that wouldn’t end up in the pages of the book. He gives an example: When Sandy Nelson crashed his motorbike on that school bus, 13-year-old Bonnie Raitt was on the bus. But including that detail would have distracted attention from the larger story. It would come out of the narrative like some sort of alien speech, he said. So I just left this fascinating little treat on the cutting room floor.

Fortunately, Hollywood Eden is chock-full of relevant detail, bringing some sort of order to the disparate stories of its young characters. And the book makes a lot of what would ultimately happen in Southern California music to seem predetermined in some way. Because as Selvin notes, in 1958 teenagers understood rock n roll better than record label owners.

