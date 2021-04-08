Walter Olkewicz dies; The Twin Peaks actor played the role of Jacques Renault





Walter Olkewicz, the actor best known as Jacques Renault’s sordid bartender in “Twin Peaks,” Oil refinery worker Dougie Boudreau in television’s “Grace Under Fire” and the cable company that infuriated Kramer in “Seinfeld”, is dead. He was 72 years old. Olkewicz died in his Los Angeles home on Tuesday from prolonged illness, according to his screenwriter son ZakOlkewicz. “He was a great man who pushed his love for creativity and the arts into everything he did,” Zak Olkewicz told USA TODAY of his father. “He passed this passion on to me and I can’t wait to pass it on to the grandchildren he loved so much.” Olkewicz was a distinctive and familiar figure on television and in movies for decades, appearing alongside Tony Danza throughout five seasons of “Who’s the Boss?” as Tiny McGee from 1987 and, during the same time frame, as characters including Walter Plimpin “Night Court”. In the 1996 fan-favorite Seinfeld episode “Cadillac”, Olkewicz played Nick, the Plaza Cable worker who opposes Kramer. The intense feud ended in a Cable / Kramer hug. Jessica Walter:“ Development arrested ”, star of “ Archer ”, died at the age of 80 After:How ‘the Goldbergs’ says goodbye to beloved pops of the show George Segal in his latest episode Born May 14, 1948 in Bayonne, New Jersey, Olkewicz graduated from Bayonne High School in 1966 and Colorado State University, before making his screen debut in “Futureworld” in 1976. On the big screen, Olkewicz played Private Hinshaw in a star cast including John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Mickey Rourke, and John Candy in Steven Spielberg’s 1979 World War II comedy “1941.” He made a brief but memorable appearance as lawyer Jerome “Romey” Clifford, whose death by suicide sparked the intrigue in the 1994 legal thriller based on the John Grisham novel, “The Client”. Olkewicz’s most famous role was that of Jacques Renault’s croupier and bartender during the 1990 season of “Twin Peaks”. Even after his character’s final season death, creator David Lynch insisted on bringing Jacques and Olkewicz back. “After the series ended, David said, ‘We love what you did, we want you for the movie,” ”Olkewicz said. The Jersey Journal in 2017. “I said, ‘David, I was killed in the last episode.’ He said, “Bull, we have flashbacks, we have dream sequences. We will bring you back. “” Olkewicz appeared as Jacques in the 1992 prequel film “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.” In the Showtime series “Twin Peaks” 2017, he played the role of cousin Jean-Michel Renault for his last performance. Bedriddenafter complications from multiple knee surgeries, Olkewicz had to be positioned behind a bar for the “Twin Peak” appearances “so you couldn’t see he couldn’t stand up,” says Zak Olkewicz. “But he wouldn’t have refused to return to that role for anything.” Survivors include her son Zak, her stepdaughter Katrina Rennells, an actress and screenwriter, and her beloved grandchildren, Sadie, 3, and Declan, 1.

