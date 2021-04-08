What are vaccine passports? Trevor Noah breaks it down





Trevor Noah has a simple solution for Fox News pundits who complain about vaccine passports: if you don’t want it, don’t get it. On Tuesday’s episode of The Daily Show, the late-night host expressed support for the implementation of vaccine passports, a form of documentation that would theoretically verify the vaccine status of COVID-19 and allow entry to certain events and establishments. But as seen in various clips from the Daily Show, the not-so-new idea of ​​showing off one’s vaccination records in the interest of public safety sparked outrage among Fox News hosts and their guests, who recently started defending the undocumented, as Noah said. First of all, it’s not the end of human freedom in the West, Noah said, citing a skeptical vaccine passport verbatim. This happened in 2001, when they closed [free music site] Napster. … I also wonder if anyone has said the phrase before, I don’t overestimate that and then not completely overestimate something. … They may say it’s Nazi Germany, but no one is forcing you to get a vaccination passport. … All you have to do is pay a coyote to sneak into Dunkin Donuts. Honestly, I really want to know what Fox News is going to do when there’s a real existential crisis like, a real one, because everything for Fox News is a crisis. The comedian balanced the Fox News comment with remarks from health experts and reporters who pointed out that vaccination documents have long been needed for a variety of purposes, such as enrolling children in school. and international travel. Welcome to the world of vaccine passports, which in my opinion are a simple and effective way to show that you are immune to the crown, said Noah. I mean, I just screamed, I was shot! And you think people used to relax knowing that I was vaccinated, but they still seem to be freaking out … Not to mention, it can help businesses gain peace of mind. American businesses want to know that customers who legally carry assault rifles around their store are not going to sneeze on anyone. Safe! Towards the end of the segment, however, Noah expressed some legitimate concerns about the concept of vaccine passports, including how they would be produced and distributed. For example, a virtual vaccine passport displayed on a smartphone might not be an option available to everyone, Noah said. Vaccine passports can’t just be an app, but paper vaccine passports can present all kinds of problems, too, Noah said. They can be forged. They can get lost. … That’s why we have to think outside the box. The point is, no matter how we make vaccine passports, we need to make sure they’re accessible to anyone who wants them. Otherwise, it is not fair. And if we don’t do vaccine passports, we have to find an easy way to identify who hasn’t received the vaccine. Like, I don’t know, maybe a [Make America Great Again] hat?







