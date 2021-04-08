New York actor returns to work after being seriously injured in random subway attack – breaking news, sports, weather, traffic and the best of New York City





New York Weather: CBS2 4/7 Nightly forecast at 11 p.m.CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 7 at 11 p.m. 25 minutes ago

NJ Senator Sponsors Bill Requiring Labor Department to Assign Claims Handlers to Legislative OfficesDespite promising economic news, unemployment is still higher than a year ago, but help may be on its way for the people of New Jersey who have tried to get help and continue to struggle to a brick wall; CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports. 33 minutes ago

NYPD searches for missing Brooklyn manNYPD needs help in locating missing Brooklyn man. 42 minutes ago

Suspect arrested in 2 separate anti-Asian attacks in BrooklynA Brooklyn man faces hate crime charges in two separate attacks against Asian Americans. 47 minutes ago

Peter Dunn and David Friend won’t return to CBS as investigation continuesThere is an update in the investigation of CBS Stations President Peter Dunn and News Senior Vice President David Friend. In January, they were put on administrative leave after accusations of racist, homophobic and sexist behavior. On Wednesday it was announced that they would not be returning; CBS2’s Jessica Moore reports. 52 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/7 Evening Forecast at 6 p.m.CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 7 at 6 p.m. 6 hours ago

Immunization clinic held in the cinema lobby in Norwalk, ConnecticutIn Connecticut, people are now getting COVID shots at the movies. 6 hours ago

New York actor returns to work after being seriously injured in random subway attackNew York actor is now back at work after being seriously injured in random subway attack; CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports. 6 hours ago

Governor Cuomo Responds to Report on COVID Testing ControversyGovernor Andrew Cuomo responds to reports he organized special access to COVID testing for his family and friends last year at a time when testing was scarce. 6 hours ago

New York Marijuana Legalization Raises Workplace ConcernsNew Yorkers 21 and older can now own up to three ounces of marijuana in their homes or in public. The new law triggered immediate workplace concerns for employees and employers; CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports. 6 hours ago

New Jersey lawmaker proposes to offer COVID vaccines and testing sites along the New Jersey coastOn the Jersey Shore, our fingers are crossed for a busy and healthy beach season, and there is great hope that mobile testing and vaccination sites will make a difference; CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reports. 6 hours ago

Families shaken after losing almost everything in Queens apartment building fireSome New York families are in shock after losing almost everything they owned in a fire that ravaged their apartment building in Queens on Tuesday; CBS2’s Christina Fan reports. 6 hours ago

Off-Broadway Show marks a return for musicals in New YorkThe arts are starting to come back to New York. An off-Broadway musical is among the first full-length performances to grace the stage in over a year; CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports. 6 hours ago

Police capture escaped wallaby in Goshen, New YorkGoshen Police struggled to catch a wallaby on Monday. 6 hours ago

1938 Superman comic sells for a record $ 3.2 millionAn extremely rare Superman comic sold for a record price. 6 hours ago

Police in Long Island launch campaign to curb distracted drivingAfter a long pandemic lull, our roads are busier than ever, and on Wednesday police launched a campaign on Long Island to curb dangerous distracted driving which is worse than ever; CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports. 6 hours ago

Oral COVID vaccine trial underwayAn oral COVID vaccine trial is underway. It could offer protection against the virus without injection; Pat Harvey reports for CBS2. 6 hours ago

Oyster Bay officials oppose Jericho homeless shelter planOyster Bay city officials and some residents are calling on Nassau County to drop plans to build a homeless shelter in a former Jericho motel. 6 hours ago

Brooklyn DA has dismissed dozens of drug cases involving the testimony of a former NYPD officerIn a historic move, dozens of drug cases dating back over a decade are being cleared in Brooklyn. District attorney says he can no longer support the testimony of a former NYPD officer who could put innocent people behind bars; CBS2 Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports. 6 hours ago

Musicians help ease nerves of people taking COVID photosMusicians in New York and across the country are now part of the vaccination process. Their music helps soothe the nerves of people who receive COVID injections; Vladimir Duthiers reports for CBS2. 7 hours ago

COVID restrictions in New York: New York public beaches, swimming pools open for summer 2021New York’s beaches and public pools will open this year for the summer. 7 hours ago

New York City Launches Program For COVID Survivors With Long-Term EffectsNew York City is launching an AfterCare program for people suffering from the long-term effects of COVID. 7 hours ago

Andrew, Rudy Giuliani’s son, plans to run for New York governorRudy Giuliani’s son says he’s considering running for governor of New York. 7 hours ago

